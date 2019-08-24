Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Beverages – Soft Drinks companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
36.4% of Coca-Cola European Partners plc’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.18% of all Beverages – Soft Drinks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of Coca-Cola European Partners plc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.37% of all Beverages – Soft Drinks companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Coca-Cola European Partners plc and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Coca-Cola European Partners plc
|0.00%
|13.50%
|4.90%
|Industry Average
|4.78%
|95.15%
|12.76%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares Coca-Cola European Partners plc and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Coca-Cola European Partners plc
|N/A
|53
|27.53
|Industry Average
|386.82M
|8.10B
|79.28
Coca-Cola European Partners plc has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners plc and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Coca-Cola European Partners plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|3.25
|3.25
|2.75
As a group, Beverages – Soft Drinks companies have a potential upside of -0.24%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Coca-Cola European Partners plc and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Coca-Cola European Partners plc
|-2.25%
|-2.38%
|3.44%
|19.76%
|33.56%
|20.57%
|Industry Average
|2.63%
|11.67%
|8.80%
|18.86%
|31.91%
|29.78%
For the past year Coca-Cola European Partners plc has weaker performance than Coca-Cola European Partners plc’s peers.
Liquidity
Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Coca-Cola European Partners plc’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.55 and has 1.13 Quick Ratio. Coca-Cola European Partners plc’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Coca-Cola European Partners plc.
Risk and Volatility
Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a beta of 0.46 and its 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Coca-Cola European Partners plc’s competitors’ beta is 1.15 which is 14.56% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Coca-Cola European Partners plc does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Coca-Cola European Partners plc’s peers beat Coca-Cola European Partners plc on 7 of the 6 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.