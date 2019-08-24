Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Beverages – Soft Drinks companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.4% of Coca-Cola European Partners plc’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.18% of all Beverages – Soft Drinks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of Coca-Cola European Partners plc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.37% of all Beverages – Soft Drinks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Coca-Cola European Partners plc and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola European Partners plc 0.00% 13.50% 4.90% Industry Average 4.78% 95.15% 12.76%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Coca-Cola European Partners plc and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola European Partners plc N/A 53 27.53 Industry Average 386.82M 8.10B 79.28

Coca-Cola European Partners plc has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners plc and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola European Partners plc 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 3.25 3.25 2.75

As a group, Beverages – Soft Drinks companies have a potential upside of -0.24%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Coca-Cola European Partners plc and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coca-Cola European Partners plc -2.25% -2.38% 3.44% 19.76% 33.56% 20.57% Industry Average 2.63% 11.67% 8.80% 18.86% 31.91% 29.78%

For the past year Coca-Cola European Partners plc has weaker performance than Coca-Cola European Partners plc’s peers.

Liquidity

Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Coca-Cola European Partners plc’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.55 and has 1.13 Quick Ratio. Coca-Cola European Partners plc’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Coca-Cola European Partners plc.

Risk and Volatility

Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a beta of 0.46 and its 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Coca-Cola European Partners plc’s competitors’ beta is 1.15 which is 14.56% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Coca-Cola European Partners plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Coca-Cola European Partners plc’s peers beat Coca-Cola European Partners plc on 7 of the 6 factors.