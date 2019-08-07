Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) Analysts See $0.87 EPS; Aflac (AFL) Has 0.81 Sentiment

Aflac Inc (AFL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 293 investment professionals started new or increased equity positions, while 362 sold and reduced equity positions in Aflac Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 471.73 million shares, down from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Aflac Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 21 to 16 for a decrease of 5. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 320 Increased: 206 New Position: 87.

Analysts expect Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) to report $0.87 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 8.75% from last quarter’s $0.8 EPS. CCEP’s profit would be $413.12 million giving it 15.75 P/E if the $0.87 EPS is correct. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $54.82. About 954,691 shares traded. Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) has risen 33.56% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.56% the S&P500.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company has market cap of $26.03 billion. The firm offers water, juice, isotonic, sparkling flavor and energy drink, and other products. It has a 32.23 P/E ratio. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Monster brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Vio, Royal Bliss, Honest, and GLACÃ‰AU Smartwater brands.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.61M for 12.04 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,659 activity.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company has market cap of $38.52 billion. It operates through two divisions, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. It has a 12.68 P/E ratio. The Aflac Japan segment offers various voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Mizuho Bank Ltd. holds 13.31% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated for 3.00 million shares. Jnba Financial Advisors owns 659,145 shares or 7.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Chesapeake Asset Management Llc has 6.67% invested in the company for 78,452 shares. The Georgia-based Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. has invested 6.24% in the stock. Lyrical Asset Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 7.96 million shares.