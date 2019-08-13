Coca-Cola European (CCEP) Got Higher ABN Amro Rating; Last Week Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Akorn had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 1 report. Piper Jaffray maintained Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) rating on Friday, March 1. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $8 target. See Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) latest ratings:

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold New Target: $4 Initiates Coverage On

11/03/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Hold Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $4 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $8 Maintain

In a research note sent to clients and investors today, ABN Amro boosted shares of Coca-Cola European (NYSE:CCEP) to a Hold rating from Sell rating.

More notable recent Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Akorn (AKRX) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Akorn (AKRX) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 9, 2019 : VEON, UXIN, PFE, FIS, VRAY, AVP, CMCSA, EXC, RF, QQQ, PVTL, AKRX – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Akorn (AKRX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX), The Stock That Tanked 89% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.93. About 15,678 shares traded. Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) has declined 79.68% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AKRX News: 23/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Akorn, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadlin; 23/04/2018 – AKORN – SINCE ONGOING INVESTIGATION HAS NOT FOUND ANY FACTS THAT WOULD RESULT IN MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT, “THERE IS NO BASIS TO TERMINATE TRANSACTION”; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Akorn CreditWatch To Developing From Positive; 09/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Akorn, Inc. and Certain Officers — AKRX; 22/04/2018 – Akorn Issues Response to Fresenius Kabi’s Announcement It Is Seeking to Terminate the Merger Agreement; 15/05/2018 – Sandell Adds Orbital ATK, Cuts Akorn: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Akorn’s Ratings Review To Direction Uncertain; 23/04/2018 – FRESENIUS WILL CONTEST AKORN CLAIMS; 09/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Akorn, Inc. and Certain Officers – AKRX; 26/03/2018 – Akorn settles U.S. lawsuit stemming from financial restatement

Akorn, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, makes, and markets specialized generic and branded pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter drug products, and animal health products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $369.60 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health. It currently has negative earnings. The Prescription Pharmaceuticals segment offers generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals in various dosage forms, including sterile ophthalmics, injectables, and inhalants; and non-sterile oral liquids, topicals, nasal sprays, and otics.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company has market cap of $25.71 billion. The firm offers water, juice, isotonic, sparkling flavor and energy drink, and other products. It has a 32.19 P/E ratio. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Monster brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Vio, Royal Bliss, Honest, and GLACÃ‰AU Smartwater brands.