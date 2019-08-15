Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (COKE) and Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) Comparing side by side

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) and Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST), both competing one another are Beverages – Soft Drinks companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. 288 0.69 N/A -2.05 0.00 Monster Beverage Corporation 60 7.66 N/A 1.87 34.57

In table 1 we can see Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. and Monster Beverage Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. and Monster Beverage Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -0.4% Monster Beverage Corporation 0.00% 28.1% 22.3%

Risk & Volatility

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. has a beta of 0.77 and its 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Monster Beverage Corporation on the other hand, has 1.29 beta which makes it 29.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Monster Beverage Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Monster Beverage Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. and Monster Beverage Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Monster Beverage Corporation 1 4 7 2.58

Monster Beverage Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $65.25 average price target and a 16.29% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. and Monster Beverage Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.3% and 68.6%. Insiders owned 34.77% of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Monster Beverage Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. 1.12% -5.66% -10.57% 38.62% 105.41% 65.48% Monster Beverage Corporation -0.42% -0.46% 11.27% 14.67% 7.97% 30.98%

For the past year Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Monster Beverage Corporation.

Summary

Monster Beverage Corporation beats Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. Its Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged drinks and non-carbonated dairy based coffee energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military. The Strategic Brands segment sells concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors. It sells its products under the Monster Energy, Nalu, Monster Rehab, NOS, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology, Full Throttle, Java Monster, Burn, Muscle Monster, Mother, Mega Monster Energy, Ultra, Punch Monster, Play and Power Play, Juice Monster, Gladiator, Ãœbermonster, Relentless, Samurai, BU, and Mutant Super Soda brands. The company was formerly known as Hansen Natural Corporation and changed its name to Monster Beverage Corporation in January 2012. Monster Beverage Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Corona, California.