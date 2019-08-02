Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (COKE) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Beverages – Soft Drinks company, Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) is competing with its peers based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.3% of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.18% of all Beverages – Soft Drinks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. has 34.77% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 21.37% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. 0.00% -3.50% -0.40% Industry Average 4.78% 95.15% 12.76%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. N/A 281 0.00 Industry Average 386.82M 8.10B 79.28

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.80 3.33 2.78

The rivals have a potential upside of 0.87%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. 1.12% -5.66% -10.57% 38.62% 105.41% 65.48% Industry Average 2.63% 11.67% 8.80% 18.86% 31.91% 29.78%

For the past year Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. has stronger performance than Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. are 1.4 and 1.1. Competitively, Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.’s rivals have 1.55 and 1.13 for Current and Quick Ratio. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.77 shows that Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. is 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.15 which is 14.56% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.