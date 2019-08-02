Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (COKE) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Beverages – Soft Drinks company, Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) is competing with its peers based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
52.3% of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.18% of all Beverages – Soft Drinks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. has 34.77% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 21.37% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
Table 1 has Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.50%
|-0.40%
|Industry Average
|4.78%
|95.15%
|12.76%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.
|N/A
|281
|0.00
|Industry Average
|386.82M
|8.10B
|79.28
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.80
|3.33
|2.78
The rivals have a potential upside of 0.87%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.
|1.12%
|-5.66%
|-10.57%
|38.62%
|105.41%
|65.48%
|Industry Average
|2.63%
|11.67%
|8.80%
|18.86%
|31.91%
|29.78%
For the past year Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. has stronger performance than Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.’s peers.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. are 1.4 and 1.1. Competitively, Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.’s rivals have 1.55 and 1.13 for Current and Quick Ratio. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 0.77 shows that Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. is 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.15 which is 14.56% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.
