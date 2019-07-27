Coca Cola Consolidated (COKE) Shareholder Diversified Trust Co Decreased Holding by $1.75 Million as Market Value Rose; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding Maintained by Guinness Asset Management Ltd

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Coca Cola Consolidated Inc (COKE) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,643 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.24 million, down from 166,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Coca Cola Consolidated Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $293. About 60,429 shares traded. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) has risen 157.27% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.84% the S&P500. Some Historical COKE News: 09/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated $COKE Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.12; 14/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED SAYS ON MARCH 12 ENTERED CONFIRMATION OF ACCEPTANCE TO SELL $150 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2030 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED -ANTICIPATE INCURRING ADDITIONAL $30 MLN TO $35 MLN EXPENSES RELATING TO SYSTEM TRANSFORMATION IN REMAINDER OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO. CONSOLIDATED OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 13/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COKE); 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED – EXPECT CONVERSION OF CO’S LEGACY INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SYSTEMS TO NEW CONA SYSTEM TO BE COMPLETED LATER IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Coke Bottling Co Consolidated Otlk To Negative; 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED – NOW ESTIMATE SPENDING BETWEEN $160 MLN AND $180 MLN ON CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.52

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 8,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 534,656 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.87M, up from 526,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutter Co Brokerage Inc owns 15,232 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Gamble Jones Counsel owns 264,600 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Gradient Limited Liability accumulated 9,126 shares. Bailard holds 1.28% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 382,626 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 2.28% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sector Pension Inv Board owns 367,581 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. The Louisiana-based Iberiabank has invested 1.15% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Ajo LP has 0.78% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2.82 million shares. Intact Investment has invested 0.38% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Advisory Services Net Lc has 167,614 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Guyasuta Invest, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,618 shares. 36,730 were accumulated by Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Company. Swiss Bancorporation has invested 0.91% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Friess Associates Lc accumulated 299,267 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust has 1.68% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold COKE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 3.51 million shares or 6.63% less from 3.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 26,626 are owned by Parametric Assocs Ltd. Salem Counselors reported 41 shares. Qs Ltd Company holds 600 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial has invested 0% in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE). Manufacturers Life Communication The reported 3,228 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 14,487 shares. Element Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 733 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Principal Fin Gp stated it has 37,299 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parkside Bancorp holds 0% or 4 shares in its portfolio. Moody Bancorp Trust Division reported 20 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Company accumulated 1,811 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% or 2,865 shares. Utd Automobile Association reported 720 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) for 890 shares. Sei invested in 0% or 810 shares.