Coca-Cola Company (The) Common Stock (KO) Investors: Morgan Stanley Keeps Overweight Rating, Sees $57.0000/Share; Acushnet Holdings (GOLF) Sellers Increased By 0.38% Their Shorts

Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) had an increase of 0.38% in short interest. GOLF’s SI was 4.07M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.38% from 4.06M shares previously. With 111,700 avg volume, 37 days are for Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF)’s short sellers to cover GOLF’s short positions. The SI to Acushnet Holdings Corp’s float is 12%. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.22. About 123,805 shares traded. Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) has risen 6.52% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GOLF News: 03/05/2018 – Acushnet Sees FY18 Adj Ebitda $225M-$235M; 08/03/2018 – ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP GOLF.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 23/04/2018 – DJ Acushnet Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GOLF); 03/05/2018 – Acushnet Sees FY18 Sales $1.59B-$1.62B; 03/05/2018 – Acushnet 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $77.1M; 03/05/2018 – Acushnet Sees FY18 Sales on Constant Currency Basis up 1.3%-3.2; 07/03/2018 – ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP – INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 8.3% TO $0.13 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Acushnet Declares Dividend of 13c; 03/05/2018 – Acushnet 1Q Net $41.5M; 07/03/2018 – ACUSHNET SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $225M TO $235M, EST. $231.3M

New York: In an analyst note revealed to investors and clients on Monday, 1 July, Morgan Stanley maintained their Overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) Common Stock (NYSE:KO). They currently have a $57.0000 target price on the firm. Morgan Stanley’s target suggests a potential upside of 11.07% from the company’s previous stock close.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, makes, and distributes golf products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.98 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. It has a 21.24 P/E ratio. The Titleist Golf Balls segment creates and makes golf balls, as well as designs, makes, and sells other golf balls under the Titleist brand, such as NXT Tour, Velocity, and DT TruSoft, as well as under the Pinnacle brand.

Among 2 analysts covering Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Acushnet Holdings had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 1. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $25 target in Monday, March 4 report.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64B for 20.69 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, makes and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company has market cap of $218.92 billion. The firm primarily offers sparkling beverages and still beverages. It has a 32.62 P/E ratio. The Company's sparkling beverages include nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages with carbonation, such as carbonated energy drinks, and carbonated waters and flavored waters.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, makes and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company has market cap of $218.92 billion. The firm primarily offers sparkling beverages and still beverages. It has a 32.62 P/E ratio. The Company’s sparkling beverages include nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages with carbonation, such as carbonated energy drinks, and carbonated waters and flavored waters.

Among 10 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Coca-Cola has $5700 highest and $46 lowest target. $51.75’s average target is 0.84% above currents $51.32 stock price. Coca-Cola had 18 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Jefferies. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 1. Citigroup downgraded The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Friday, February 15 to “Neutral” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of KO in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform” rating. UBS maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating. As per Tuesday, May 14, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. HSBC downgraded The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Tuesday, March 12. HSBC has “Hold” rating and $50 target. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, January 28.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity. $1.06M worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) was sold by Perez Beatriz R.