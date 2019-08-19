Coca Cola Company (KO) Market Valuation Rose While Highland Capital Management Boosted Position; Evermay Wealth Management Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Upped as Stock Price Rose

Evermay Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 133.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc bought 2,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 5,185 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, up from 2,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $136.6. About 2.55 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 29/05/2018 – Forbes: Disney Made The Right Call For Investors In Canceling ‘Roseanne’; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $4 BILLION FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 9, 2023; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With the Walt Disney Co; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE BY BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND

Highland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Company (KO) by 27.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc bought 24,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 113,639 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33 million, up from 89,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.56. About 2.78 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS COCA-COLA AMATIL’S TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award; 07/03/2018 – RICOH FURTHER PLANS TO SELL ITS EQUITY STAKE IN A DISTRIBUTOR FOR SOFT-DRINK MAKER COCA-COLA FOR ABOUT 56 BILLION YEN – NIKKEI; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER; 29/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co says to invest $1.2 bln in Argentina 2019-21; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM O.C. & JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN HAVE SIGNED NON-BINDING LOI TO BUY CANADIAN BOTTLING & DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola announces its first-ever alcoholic drink

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corporation by 4,127 shares to 57,827 shares, valued at $9.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,469 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 444,131 are held by Coho Prtnrs Ltd. 1St Source National Bank & Trust has 21,993 shares. Aimz Inv Advsr Lc invested in 0.94% or 29,136 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 3.14% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Amarillo Commercial Bank holds 0.08% or 4,484 shares in its portfolio. First American Fincl Bank stated it has 34,601 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Fincl Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 1.42 million shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 0.08% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Oakworth Capital owns 0.62% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 64,773 shares. Glenmede Tru Communications Na holds 770,274 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) stated it has 18,082 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Philadelphia Trust holds 0.09% or 22,144 shares. 102,941 are held by Town Country Comml Bank Trust Dba First Bankers Trust. Rampart Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Eagle Asset Management has invested 0.65% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust Retail Bank Na reported 0.45% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hutchinson Management Ca owns 2.26% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 67,478 shares. Carret Asset Management Lc reported 88,335 shares. Stillwater Advsr Ltd reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Trustco National Bank & Trust N Y has 3.06% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Srb stated it has 6,362 shares. Jasper Ridge Prns Ltd Partnership stated it has 21,101 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. White Pine Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 7,466 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Mngmt L P, a Texas-based fund reported 2,077 shares. Moors & Cabot has invested 0.61% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Braun Stacey reported 181,244 shares stake. Amer State Bank owns 51,642 shares for 1.81% of their portfolio. Hl Ser Ltd Company has invested 3.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Thompson Mgmt accumulated 80,589 shares. Hamel Associates Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 15,687 shares.

