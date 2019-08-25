Coca Cola Com (KO) Stock Value Rose While Colonial Trust Advisors Upped Its Holding; Rock Springs Capital Management LP Holding in Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Has Increased as Valuation Rose

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Coca Cola Com (KO) by 14.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 17,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 136,023 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37M, up from 118,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Coca Cola Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.74. About 12.27M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/03/2018 – AtlBizChron: Coca-Cola is not buying the results of a study that found “microplastic” in Dasani bottled water sourced in; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS COMPANY IS ‘ADAPTING’ TO NEW SUGAR TAXES IN U.K., SOUTH AFRICA; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 15/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coca-Cola Amatil ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Operations; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED JORGE GARDUÑO, PRESIDENT OF COCA-COLA JAPAN, AS A NOMINEE DIRECTOR OF COCA-COLA CO ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster L; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 1% Tailwind Currency Impact on 2018 Revenue

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 39,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 242,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.72M, up from 202,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $76.29. About 400,664 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 12/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Highlights Novel Antibody-Drug Conjugate Technologies and Immuno-Oncology Program Advances at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 26/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics And Astellas Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Enfortumab Vedotin In Locally Advanced Or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR EXPERIENCE; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics 1Q Loss/Shr 73c; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX – TO DISCONTINUE GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN PROGRAM ACROSS ALL INDICATIONS; 13/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT TARGET ACTION DATE MAY 1, 2018; 09/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS: CASCADIAN THERAPEUTICS TENDER OFFER COMPLETE; 15/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00M and $2.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) by 35,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $13.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Homology Medicines Inc by 80,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,000 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold SGEN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 157.61 million shares or 0.69% less from 158.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verity Asset Mgmt accumulated 6,753 shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability owns 5,886 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Etrade Mngmt Lc invested in 0.02% or 11,855 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 40,715 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 62,280 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0.02% or 1.18 million shares. Addison Company holds 0.25% or 4,464 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fin Svcs accumulated 6,590 shares or 0% of the stock. Adirondack Trust, New York-based fund reported 100 shares. Northern Tru owns 678,528 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Shell Asset Company invested in 0.01% or 7,389 shares. Fosun Intll Ltd holds 0.55% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) or 121,605 shares. Moreover, Synovus Financial has 0% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 65 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.03% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) or 175,378 shares.

