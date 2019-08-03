Coca Cola Com (KO) Holding Held by Colonial Trust Advisors; Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Holder Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has Increased Its Holding by $23.88 Million

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Coca Cola Com (KO) by 14.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 17,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 136,023 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37M, up from 118,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Coca Cola Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.33. About 11.85M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 26/03/2018 – BTS Named a Top 20 Sales Training Company by Training Industry for Fifth Year in a Row; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola attributes its strong first-quarter earnings to bold bets it has taken; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – GARDUÑO REPLACES MARTIN JANSEN; 09/04/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 16% Headwind From Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Items in 2Q

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 227,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.23M, up from 883,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $90.08. About 1.32M shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 15/05/2018 – ASAP Ferg is the first male rapper to act as a spokesman for Tiffany & Co; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Declines After Doldrums Persist in Most of the World; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 EPS $4.50-EPS $4.70; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N FY SHR VIEW $4.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – BOARD AUTHORIZES $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS INCREASING TO A RANGE OF $4.25 – $4.45 PER DILUTED SHARE; 16/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Appoints Tiffany Ringer as Wood County Register of Deeds; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Comps Up Low- to Mid-Single Digits; 06/04/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – ALESSANDRO BOGLIOLO’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2017 WAS ABOUT $14 MLN; BOGLIOLO ASSUMED RESPONSIBILITIES AS CEO ON OCT 2, 2017; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany’s misses on same-store sales, forecast disappoints

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 35,691 shares to 4.08M shares, valued at $716.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 585,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.16M shares, and cut its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).