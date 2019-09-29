Coca Cola Co (Put) (KO) Holder Bank Of Montreal Lowered Stake as Share Price Rose; Nrg Energy (NRG) Position Lifted by Beach Point Capital Management Lp

Bank Of Montreal decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (Put) (KO) by 51.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal sold 68,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.31M, down from 133,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Coca Cola Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 7.05M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA: EVACUATING WORLD OF COCA-COLA ON POTENTIAL THREAT; 08/03/2018 – Restaurant Association recruits top Coca-Cola executive; 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 15/05/2018 – Australia’s Coca-Cola Amatil says former AMP chair to leave board; 08/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BEVERAGES FLA. GETS $325M SR UNSEC REVOLVING CDT LINE; 20/03/2018 – Monster, Coca-Cola Amend 2014 Transaction Agreement; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM O.C. & JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN HAVE SIGNED NON-BINDING LOI TO BUY CANADIAN BOTTLING & DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 06/03/2018 Coca-Cola HBC Volume Rises More Than Quadruple 20 Day Average; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Changing consumer habits are hitting Coca-Cola and Kraft

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 378,495 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.29 million, up from 353,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $39.44. About 1.50M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY INC – HAS AGREED WITH CANAL 3 BUYER TO NOT EXERCISE CANAL 3 OPTION; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – PER AMENDMENT REVOLVING COMMITMENTS IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $120 MLN WILL MATURE ON JULY 1, 2018; 04/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 05/04/2018 – NRG ENERGY BOARD TO REDUCE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO ELEVEN; 27/03/2018 – NRG AGREES TO ACQUIRE XOOM ENERGY FOR $210 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $2,421 MLN VS $2,382 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy FirstEnergy, Sell NRG Energy in Utilities: 13F; 27/03/2018 – NRG ACQUISITION OF XOOM EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 2Q; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – REPRICED $1.872 BLN TERM LOAN B DUE JUNE 2023; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.25 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23B and $118.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr by 1.04M shares to 3.09 million shares, valued at $141.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VNQI) by 10,092 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09 billion and $371.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 85,645 shares to 569,376 shares, valued at $30.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.