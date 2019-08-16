Coca Cola Co (KO) Valuation Rose While Sirios Capital Management LP Has Lowered Holding; Mackenzie Financial Has Cut Its Stake in Fti Consulting (FCN) by $418,000

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Fti Consulting Inc (FCN) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.35% . The hedge fund held 101,630 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81 million, down from 107,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Fti Consulting Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.00B market cap company. The stock increased 3.19% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $106.56. About 192,633 shares traded. FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) has risen 35.60% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.60% the S&P500. Some Historical FCN News: 26/04/2018 – FTI Consulting 1Q EBITDA $72.3M; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 23/04/2018 – DJ FTI Consulting Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCN); 08/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Rasmus Gerdeman to Lead Lithium Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 09/05/2018 – Restructuring pioneer Jay Alix sues McKinsey for racketeering; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 26/04/2018 – FTI Consulting 1Q Net $38.9M; 19/03/2018 – S&P REVISES FTI CONSULTING INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB+’; 03/05/2018 – FTI Consulting Projects Online Ad Spending to Reach $123 Billion by 2021; 19/04/2018 – GEMINI – FTI CONSULTING CANADA INC WAS APPOINTED RECEIVER AND MANAGER OF ALL CO’S CURRENT AND FUTURE ASSETS, UNDERTAKINGS, PROPERTIES

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 19.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 215,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 882,115 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.34M, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $54.36. About 8.11 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Coca-Cola’s Aa3/P-1 Ratings; Outlook Changed To Negative; 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES THE COCA-COLA CO. TO RATING ‘A+’ FROM ‘AA-‘; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW COMMENTS ON COCA-COLA AGREEMENT IN EMAIL FROM EXCHANGE; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s changes Coca-Cola FEMSA’s outlook to stable; affirms ratings; 25/05/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Argentina: Coca-Cola is interested in blueberries from Tucuman

Analysts await FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 3.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1 per share. FCN’s profit will be $38.66M for 25.86 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by FTI Consulting, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.46% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.27 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.