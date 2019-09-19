Coca Cola Co (KO) Valuation Rose While Hbk Sorce Advisory Raised by $1.41 Million Its Position; Shayne & Co Position in Tech Data (TECD) Has Lifted by $625,560 as Share Price Declined

Shayne & Co increased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shayne & Co bought 6,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 116,653 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.20M, up from 110,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shayne & Co who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $104.36. About 238,092 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA 4Q ADJ EPS $3.50, EST. $3.47; 14/05/2018 – Six Tech Data Executives Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys New 4.5% Position in Tech Data; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q EPS 3c; 22/03/2018 – Tech Data: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 07/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as Americas Distributor of the Year by Riverbed Technology; 02/04/2018 – Tech Data Earns Five-Star Ratings in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 19/04/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – COO RICH HUME TO SUCCEED BOB DUTKOWSKY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER IN JUNE 2018

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 56.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 31,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 86,222 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91 million, up from 54,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $54.46. About 3.81 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO says ‘willingness to be bolder’ paid off in first quarter; 06/03/2018 – Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades The Coca-Cola Co To ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c; 20/03/2018 – Monster, Coca-Cola Amend 2014 Transaction Agreement; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns to growth; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola sales fizz after reboot of diet brand; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA

