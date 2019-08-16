Coca-Cola Co (KO) to pay $0.40 on Oct 1, 2019; Neonode (NEON) Sellers Increased By 1.8% Their Shorts

Neonode Inc (NASDAQ:NEON) had an increase of 1.8% in short interest. NEON’s SI was 276,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.8% from 271,900 shares previously. With 14,100 avg volume, 20 days are for Neonode Inc (NASDAQ:NEON)’s short sellers to cover NEON’s short positions. The SI to Neonode Inc’s float is 17.19%. The stock increased 4.76% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.64. About 5,845 shares traded. Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) has declined 19.45% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical NEON News: 08/05/2018 – NEONODE INC – ON JAN 1, 2018, NEONODE ADOPTED THE NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD ASC 606; 08/05/2018 Neonode 1Q Loss/Shr 1c

Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) is expected to pay $0.40 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:KO) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.40 dividend. Coca-Cola Co’s current price of $53.87 translates into 0.74% yield. Coca-Cola Co’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $53.87. About 11.63 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 21/05/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades With Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 26/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS COCA-COLA AMATIL’S TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line; 07/03/2018 – news.com.au: Coca-Cola factory worker fired after `weeing into a tin’ on the job; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 10/05/2018 – CHEP Recognized with Supplier of the Year Award from Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 01/04/2018 – As corporate-government tax pacts falter, Coca-Cola challenges huge US bill; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 16% Headwind From Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Items in 2Q; 29/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co.: @TheRealKYL3 Coca-Cola Georgia Peach combines the classic Coca-Cola taste with flavor sourced from peaches

Neonode Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interfaces and optical interactive touch solutions in the United States, Sweden, Japan, China, Germany, Taiwan, South Korea, Italy, and internationally. The company has market cap of $23.26 million. The firm develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices. It currently has negative earnings. It licenses its multi-touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers, who incorporate it into devices they develop, manufacture, and sell, including automotive, as well as in consumer electronics, such as printers and office equipment, e-readers, and tablets.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, makes and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company has market cap of $230.35 billion. The firm provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It has a 32.85 P/E ratio. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Among 9 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Coca-Cola has $6000 highest and $46 lowest target. $53.89’s average target is 0.04% above currents $53.87 stock price. Coca-Cola had 21 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $52 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, April 24. HSBC downgraded The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Tuesday, March 12. HSBC has “Hold” rating and $50 target. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 24. Jefferies maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold The Coca-Cola Company shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv owns 0% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 73,916 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.3% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 40,038 shares. Burns J W Company Inc New York invested in 0.82% or 71,469 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.89% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.73% or 191,761 shares. Altfest L J & Inc owns 18,201 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd Co invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 4,484 are held by Amarillo Bank & Trust. Cohen Lawrence B reported 41,688 shares. Tradewinds Limited Com invested 0.03% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Rmsincerbeaux Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 38,390 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. The Alabama-based Birmingham Cap Mngmt Al has invested 2.12% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Seatown Holdg Pte Limited accumulated 0.61% or 110,000 shares. Hyman Charles D owns 192,226 shares. Jones Cos Lllp holds 0% or 15,845 shares in its portfolio.