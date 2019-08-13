Coca-Cola Co (KO) to pay $0.40 on Oct 1, 2019; Luminus Management Trimmed Its Nucor (NUE) Stake

Luminus Management Llc decreased Nucor Corp (NUE) stake by 46.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Luminus Management Llc sold 603,892 shares as Nucor Corp (NUE)’s stock declined 2.63%. The Luminus Management Llc holds 682,479 shares with $39.82M value, down from 1.29 million last quarter. Nucor Corp now has $14.96B valuation. The stock decreased 3.33% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $49.36. About 1.98M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 19/04/2018 – NUCOR: EXPECT MAY 1 TO BE FIRM DATE TO DETERMINE 232 EXEMPTIONS; 19/04/2018 – Nucor: March Steel Mill Metal Margins, Profits Strongest by Far in 1Q; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR DISAPPOINTING BY STILL TALKING ABOUT STEEL MEASURES; 17/04/2018 – NUCOR EVP JIM DARSEY TO RETIRE; CRAIG FELDMAN TO BE PROMOTED; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Benefits from Steel Tariffs, Price Increases; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – BELIEVE BROAD-BASED TARIFFS WITH FEW EXCEPTIONS ARE NEEDED TO ADDRESS VOLUME OF “UNFAIRLY TRADED IMPORTS AND TRANSSHIPPING “; 17/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF RAW MATERIALS, JAMES R. DARSEY, PLANS TO RETIRE ON JUNE 9, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Nucor: Galvanizing Line to Be Operational in 1st Half of 2021; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR: EVALUATING BUILDING ADDITIONAL GALVANIZING LINES; 17/04/2018 – Nucor Executive Vice Pres Jim Darsey to Retire; Craig Feldman to Be Promoted

Analysts await Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.06 EPS, down 54.51% or $1.27 from last year’s $2.33 per share. NUE’s profit will be $321.35M for 11.64 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Nucor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.87% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 60,723 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.02% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Twin Mgmt has 48,350 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 6,200 were reported by Johnson Invest Counsel Inc. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 5,775 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. The Florida-based Texas Yale Capital Corp has invested 0.02% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 78,744 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg stated it has 1,729 shares. 112,368 were reported by Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc Inc. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 5,717 shares stake. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested 0% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Mitsubishi Ufj Banking reported 247,196 shares stake. 47,906 were accumulated by Axa. Reilly Advsr Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE).

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, makes and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company has market cap of $227.49 billion. The firm provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It has a 32.44 P/E ratio. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

