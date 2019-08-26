Coca-Cola Co (KO) to pay $0.40 on Oct 1, 2019; Blackrock Municipal Income Trust (BFK) Has 0.81 Sentiment

Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) is expected to pay $0.40 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:KO) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.40 dividend. Coca-Cola Co’s current price of $53.74 translates into 0.74% yield. Coca-Cola Co’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.74. About 14.16 million shares traded or 14.79% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Larry Tanenbaum, Junior Bridgeman to Form Venture to Acquire Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola announces its first-ever alcoholic drink; 15/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coca-Cola Amatil ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET REVENUE GROWTH 10% – 12% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO KATHY WALLER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola On Track to Deliver Full Yr Targets; 07/03/2018 – Something’s Brewing: Coca-Cola Plans Its First Alcoholic Drink

Blackrock Municipal Income Trust (BFK) investors sentiment increased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.04, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 17 funds increased or started new positions, while 21 decreased and sold their stock positions in Blackrock Municipal Income Trust. The funds in our database now hold: 3.13 million shares, down from 3.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Blackrock Municipal Income Trust in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 12 Increased: 13 New Position: 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold The Coca-Cola Company shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 748,563 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Liability has invested 0.45% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 7,824 were reported by First Corporation In. Moreover, Ferguson Wellman Capital Inc has 0.06% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). First Manhattan Co holds 2.27M shares. Intrust Fincl Bank Na holds 33,299 shares. New York-based Fred Alger Management Inc has invested 0.01% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,986 shares. 454,707 were accumulated by Boston Private Wealth Limited Com. Point72 Asset Mgmt L P holds 0.3% or 1.40 million shares. Fdx Advsrs owns 123,577 shares. The California-based Personal Capital Advsrs Corp has invested 0.43% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Gabelli Funds Llc holds 0.17% or 585,100 shares. Headinvest Ltd owns 4,675 shares. Hengehold Cap Mngmt Limited Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, makes and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company has market cap of $229.79 billion. The firm provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It has a 32.77 P/E ratio. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Among 9 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Coca-Cola has $6000 highest and $46 lowest target. $53.89’s average target is 0.28% above currents $53.74 stock price. Coca-Cola had 21 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by HSBC to “Hold” on Tuesday, March 12. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Wednesday, July 24. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $5200 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, April 16. Morgan Stanley maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Monday, July 1. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $5700 target. Morgan Stanley maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $6000 target. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, May 14. JP Morgan maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral” rating. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $50 target in Friday, March 8 report. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Deutsche Bank maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Buy” rating.

The stock increased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.18. About 33,358 shares traded. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust (BFK) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $635.71 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 15.91 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 1.59% of its portfolio in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust for 87,451 shares. Hollencrest Capital Management owns 297,986 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx has 0.23% invested in the company for 57,601 shares. The Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc has invested 0.1% in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 111,863 shares.