Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Value Rose While Zwj Investment Counsel Boosted by $906,350 Its Stake; Karpas Strategies Stake In Centurylink (CTL) Was Lifted

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 18,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 1.24 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.96M, up from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $54.26. About 10.91 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 16/05/2018 – A stone’s throw from London’s busiest shopping district lies the headquarters of one of the world’s most recognized brands: Coca-Cola. via @CNBCMakeIt; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 26/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS COCA-COLA AMATIL’S TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/05/2018 – Arca Continental: Will Invest US$250M for First Coca-Cola Production Plant Built in the U.S. in a Decade; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 16/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AGM APPROVES 0.787 LIRA/SHR GROSS CASH DIV; 15/04/2018 – The Sun: FREEZE THE FEELING Coca-Cola has just released the world’s first Coke slushie . . . but there’s one catch; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth 4%; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET REVENUE GROWTH 10% – 12% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B

Karpas Strategies Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc bought 36,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 468,460 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51M, up from 431,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.66% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 15.97M shares traded or 30.00% up from the average. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 101,219 are owned by Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability. Intrust Comml Bank Na stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Delaware-based Dupont Cap Mngmt has invested 0.14% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Taylor Frigon Capital Limited Liability reported 86,582 shares. Btc Capital Management Inc holds 0.39% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 203,548 shares. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.4% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 186,900 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Grp reported 247,847 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Bankshares has invested 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Manchester Cap Management Limited Liability holds 0% or 2,088 shares in its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Fin Architects Inc has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Llc has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Malaga Cove Ltd Liability invested in 44,302 shares. Illinois-based Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Wedge Capital Management L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.01% or 70,461 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. The insider GLENN T MICHAEL bought 20,000 shares worth $196,600. On Wednesday, May 15 PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 10,000 shares. STOREY JEFFREY K also bought $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Thursday, May 23. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schmidt P J Invest Mngmt Inc has 0.07% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.19% or 106,927 shares. Contravisory Management accumulated 77,247 shares. Janney Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 0.06% stake. Lifeplan Financial Group Inc reported 3,358 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Cap Financial Advisers Llc, a California-based fund reported 422,079 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 0.35% or 79,743 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 582,756 shares. Beese Fulmer Mgmt Inc has 197,507 shares for 1.91% of their portfolio. Washington Trust National Bank has 9,628 shares. Tortoise Inv Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 2,299 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 835,322 shares. 8,555 are owned by Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp. Jensen Inv Mngmt Inc holds 0.09% or 155,329 shares in its portfolio. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 5,088 shares.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 30,505 shares to 247,420 shares, valued at $5.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 14,039 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,740 shares, and cut its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).