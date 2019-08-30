Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Rose While Capital City Trust Company Has Decreased Position; Anthem (ANTM) Shares Rose While Spectrum Asset Management Nb Has Lowered Holding by $307,450

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 18.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb sold 1,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 4,816 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 5,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $263.06. About 444,519 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed

Capital City Trust Company decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company sold 13,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 868,506 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.70 million, down from 882,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $54.94. About 2.88M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 1/3 OF IMPROVEMENT OF DIET COKE FROM NEW FLAVORS; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history:; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Focus on Healthier Drinks Pays Off With Profit Beat; 16/03/2018 – Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns to growth; 20/03/2018 – WORLD OF COCA-COLA WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 20/03/2018 – Monster Beverage Extends Agreement With Coca-Cola on Monster Board Seats to June 2019; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested 0.48% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Monetary Grp Incorporated holds 0.2% or 10,700 shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Lc holds 41,660 shares. Tortoise Invest Mgmt invested 0.03% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Oh has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Rosenbaum Jay D has invested 1.38% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Blue Chip Prtnrs Incorporated has 1.04% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 93,438 shares. Greenwood Capital Ltd Company has 91,193 shares. 328,190 are owned by Twin Mngmt Inc. Advsr Ok reported 0.41% stake. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 48.41M shares. Moreover, Patten Gru Incorporated has 4.64% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Tradition Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.32% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Investec Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 8,207 shares. Kistler invested in 21,613 shares or 0.42% of the stock.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.53 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

