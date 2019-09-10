Coca Cola Co. (KO) Stock Rose While Beach Investment Management Has Trimmed Position by $674,360; Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Raised Its Holding in Weyerhaeuser Co Reit (WY) as Market Value Declined

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co. (KO) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 14,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 14,660 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $687,000, down from 29,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $54.27. About 3.90 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 28/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Coca-Cola says it is moving ahead with plans to close sites in Milton Keynes and Northampton, with the loss of; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns growth; 25/05/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Argentina: Coca-Cola is interested in blueberries from Tucuman; 16/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AGM APPROVES 0.787 LIRA/SHR GROSS CASH DIV; 06/03/2018 Coca-Cola HBC Volume Rises More Than Quadruple 20 Day Average; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s rates CCEP bonds A3; outlook stable; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – TOTAL AMOUNT OF INVESTMENT FOR THE PLANT IS $45 MLN; 16/05/2018 – A stone’s throw from London’s busiest shopping district lies the headquarters of one of the world’s most recognized brands: Coca-Cola. via @CNBCMakeIt

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Reit (WY) by 10.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 15,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 171,564 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52B, up from 155,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $27.12. About 1.01M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advsr Limited Partnership holds 435,242 shares. 332,930 were accumulated by Ancora Lc. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% stake. 3.28M were reported by Wells Fargo & Co Mn. Victory Cap invested in 128,202 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Private Ocean Lc has invested 0.17% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Virtu Fincl Ltd Company reported 0.09% stake. Comm Bank & Trust reported 606,880 shares. Optimum Investment Advisors owns 800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cibc World Mkts accumulated 21,561 shares. Adage Cap Prtnrs Gp Ltd invested in 0.06% or 924,500 shares. Prudential Financial invested 0.03% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Mackay Shields Limited has 0.03% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 148,287 shares. Rmb Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc reported 1,526 shares stake.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64M and $279.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 406 shares to 25,650 shares, valued at $1.14B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,742 shares, and cut its stake in Bio (NASDAQ:TECH).

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74M and $55.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 44,780 shares to 142,160 shares, valued at $2.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) by 101,281 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,241 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

