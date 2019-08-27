Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Price Rose While Advisory Alpha Upped Its Position; Jasper Ridge Partners LP Holding in Service Now (NOW) Has Raised by $11.53 Million as Share Value Rose

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39M, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $264.92. About 544,048 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 14.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 4,736 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224.49M, up from 4,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $54.74. About 4.75M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT MINI-TENDER OFFER BY; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO says ‘willingness to be bolder’ paid off in first quarter; 29/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co says to invest $1.2 bln in Argentina 2019-21; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 24/04/2018 – Coke warns of pain from UK sugar tax, U.S. freight costs; 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 19/03/2018 – FCB Africa Targets Generation Z in New Campaign for Coca-Cola; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q ADJ OPER REV $7.6B, EST. $7.35B

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88B and $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 377,216 shares to 304,801 shares, valued at $19.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,067 were reported by First Republic Invest Mgmt. South State stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 3.63M are owned by Franklin Resource. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 2,212 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 8,526 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Thornburg Mngmt owns 48,758 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Jennison Associates Ltd Com accumulated 3.04 million shares. Moreover, Asset Mgmt One Com Ltd has 0.14% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 103,188 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 83,196 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.09% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 38,609 shares. Moreover, Crestwood Cap Limited Partnership has 6.78% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Toth Financial Advisory holds 0.15% or 2,660 shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 50,000 shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership accumulated 0.14% or 7,786 shares.

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07M and $276.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 97 shares to 2,655 shares, valued at $206.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 25 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,321 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM).

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Defensive Mega-Cap Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Coca-Cola, Intel, Mattel, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) 36% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Coca-Cola: Solid Quarter, But I’m Not Chasing The Pop – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could The The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.