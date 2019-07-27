Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Declined While Sigma Planning Has Boosted by $621,276 Its Position; Northstar Investment Advisors Lowered Its Holding in V.F. (VFC) as Stock Price Rose

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 19.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 13,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 81,903 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84M, up from 68,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 10.01 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10, REV VIEW $31.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS COMPANY IS ‘ADAPTING’ TO NEW SUGAR TAXES IN U.K., SOUTH AFRICA; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO JAMES QUINCEY COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – BOARD’S VIEW IS THAT CATHERINE REMAINING ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD IS IN INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS; 08/03/2018 – ABcann Retains VIRTUE as Agency of Record; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA TO REFRANCHISE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – COMPANY IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA’S OUTLOOK CHANGED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in V.F. Corporation (VFC) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,546 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.74 million, down from 127,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in V.F. Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $88.61. About 1.54M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 31/05/2018 – Business Capital’s Managing Director Moderates Panel Discussing Key Differentiators for Corporate Success; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vf Holding Corp.’s (“Vertafore”) B3 Cfr On Dividend Recap, Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – AT QTR-END, INVENTORIES WERE UP 17 PERCENT COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Income Cuts VF Corp, Buys More Bristol-Myers; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $3.05 BLN VS $2.50 BLN; 23/03/2018 – VF Corporation Receives National Award from the U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress; 14/03/2018 – VF: PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC, PERFORMANCE-BASED; 24/05/2018 – Monetate Names Dave Swarthout as Data Protection Officer; 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.90 million activity. Shares for $759,462 were sold by MEAGHER LAURA C on Monday, February 11. MCCOLLOUGH W ALAN had sold 12,552 shares worth $1.04M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79 million and $538.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 21,369 shares to 28,698 shares, valued at $5.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Int’l Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 10,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,911 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr (SSO) by 54,616 shares to 2,724 shares, valued at $321,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 17,263 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,350 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.