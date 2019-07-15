Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Declined While Greylin Investment Mangement Decreased by $326,600 Its Stake; Stelliam Investment Management LP Holds Position in Spirit Airls (SAVE)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 7,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 142,725 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.69M, down from 149,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.04. About 3.17M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – KO:LETTER OF INTENT FOR REFRANCHISING OF CANADIAN BOTTLING OPS; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan- FT; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES EBITDA MARGIN AT SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers Coca-Cola Rating to ‘A+’ From ‘AA-‘; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS DUE TO REFORMULATIONS. PACKAGING CHANGES ABOUT 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO WILL NOT PAY U.K. SUGAR TAX; 24/04/2018 – KO CEO:EXPECT N. AMERICA PRICE/MIX TO RISE TO LOW SINGLE DIGITS

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 227.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 319,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 459,500 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.29 million, up from 140,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $50.83. About 505,447 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has risen 34.79% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 18/05/2018 – Winn FM: Spirit Airline’ Inaugural Flight To St Croix Set For May 24; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC SEES FY 2018 CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES) UP ABOUT 22.5 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS EXPLORING OPPORTUNITIES THAT WOULD ALLOW CO TO GROW 2019 CAPACITY BETWEEN 13% TO 15%; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Loss $44.9M; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Rev $704.1M; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 23/04/2018 – Spirit Air Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Spirit Airlines at ‘BB+’; Revises Outlook to Negative; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CURRENT FLEET ORDER “SUB-OPTIMAL” GIVEN REMAINING OPPORTUNITIES; 12/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SPIRIT AIRLINES AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83M and $445.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 121,607 shares to 556,626 shares, valued at $24.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64 billion for 20.98 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

