Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake Upped by Smart Portfolios Llc; Firsthand Capital Management Boosted Ii (IIVI) Position by $4.44 Million

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ii (IIVI) by 120% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 220,000 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ii for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $36.73. About 335,918 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 19.09% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.52% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 01/05/2018 – II-VI Sees 4Q Rev $295M-$305M; 14/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Introduces 1 kW Direct Diode Laser Engine; 08/03/2018 II-VI Incorporated Announces Bi-Directional Optical Line Subsystem Platform for Datacenter Interconnects; 09/03/2018 – II-VI Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – II-VI Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – II-VI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for May. 8; 01/05/2018 – II-VI Sees 4Q EPS 37c-EPS 43c; 12/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Unveils DFB Laser Diode for 3D Sensing; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 38C; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Rev $294.7M

Smart Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1377.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smart Portfolios Llc bought 11,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,352 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $579,000, up from 836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smart Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.12. About 7.35 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/03/2018 – Monster, Coca-Cola Amend 2014 Transaction Agreement; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business; 09/03/2018 – KO:LETTER OF INTENT FOR REFRANCHISING OF CANADIAN BOTTLING OPS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 1% Tailwind Currency Impact on 2018 Revenue; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns to growth; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns growth; 07/03/2018 – RICOH FURTHER PLANS TO SELL ITS EQUITY STAKE IN A DISTRIBUTOR FOR SOFT-DRINK MAKER COCA-COLA FOR ABOUT 56 BILLION YEN – NIKKEI; 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES THE COCA-COLA CO. TO RATING ‘A+’ FROM ‘AA-‘; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold IIVI shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 55.88 million shares or 0.85% less from 56.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. John G Ullman And Associate reported 0.07% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). First Hawaiian Bancorp owns 1,627 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 22,300 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Needham Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 168,600 shares. Raymond James Assocs invested in 0% or 13,549 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank reported 10,019 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Lc owns 5,984 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Nordea accumulated 118,369 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Manhattan Communication holds 0% or 1,000 shares. First Mercantile owns 2,680 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 26,000 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 45,668 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.02% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Alps Advsr Incorporated accumulated 10,269 shares.

More notable recent II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “II-VI Incorporated Ships Scandium Ion Recovery Technology Modular Pilot Plant Under European Union Funded Horizon 2020 Initiative – GlobeNewswire” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “II-VI +12.5% on Q2 beats, in-line guide – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 02/25/2019: PLAN,DIO,IIVI – Nasdaq” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into II-VI, Inc. (IIVI) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “II-VI Incorporated Reports Q3 Fiscal 2019 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $416,495 activity. $493,496 worth of stock was bought by SADASIVAM SHAKER on Tuesday, May 21.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46M and $268.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc. by 95,000 shares to 260,000 shares, valued at $16.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About China Mobile Limited (CHL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Coca-Cola Company (KO) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Second Half – Investorplace.com” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 09, 2019.