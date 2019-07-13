Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake Maintained by Forbes J M & Co Llp; First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Trimmed Its Position in Amphenol New (APH) by $2.80 Million as Stock Rose

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1035.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp bought 181,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 199,473 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.35 million, up from 17,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.12. About 6.13 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Delivered 4.5% FX-neutral Rev Growth in 1Q; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: WORKING TO SCALE ACQUIRED HIGH-GROWTH BRANDS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO IN U.K. WILL NOT PAY SUGAR TAX; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola returns to alcoholic drinks with Japan ‘alcopop’; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business; 15/04/2018 – The Sun: FREEZE THE FEELING Coca-Cola has just released the world’s first Coke slushie . . . but there’s one catch; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster Locals Stand in Solidarity

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (APH) by 54.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 29,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,564 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, down from 54,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $99.05. About 752,477 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 5.74% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 28/03/2018 – Amphenol Provides Automation and Robotics Market with Rugged Interconnect Solutions for the Most Demanding Environments; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net Income Rises 18%, Exceeds Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees 2Q Adj EPS 83c-Adj EPS 85c

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 3.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.9 per share. APH’s profit will be $277.82M for 26.63 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.49% EPS growth.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 43,582 shares to 87,405 shares, valued at $3.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 5,731 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,021 shares, and has risen its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE).

Forbes J M & Co Llp, which manages about $588.17 million and $466.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12,315 shares to 50,941 shares, valued at $13.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,251 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.