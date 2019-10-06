Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake Lifted by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc; Heico New (HEI.A) Holder Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Position by $5.15 Million as Stock Price Were Volatile

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI.A) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 492,335 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.89 million, down from 542,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $95.92. About 178,165 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 66.76% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.76% the S&P500.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 198.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 716,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.85M, up from 360,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 9.93 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINAL NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WILL COMPLETE REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY-OWNED BOTTLING OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA; 07/03/2018 – RICOH FURTHER PLANS TO SELL ITS EQUITY STAKE IN A DISTRIBUTOR FOR SOFT-DRINK MAKER COCA-COLA FOR ABOUT 56 BILLION YEN – NIKKEI; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – Diet Coke revamp adds flavour to Coca-Cola results; 08/05/2018 – PURECIRCLE LTD PURE.L – COCA-COLA STEVIA NO SUGAR WAS LAUNCHED IN NEW ZEALAND; 20/03/2018 – AtlBizChron: Coca-Cola is not buying the results of a study that found “microplastic” in Dasani bottled water sourced in; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP) GREW 5%; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 47C, EST. 46C

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 147,600 shares to 469,700 shares, valued at $22.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 6,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. King Luther stated it has 2.73M shares. Lourd Ltd Liability Corporation owns 28,562 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Hamel Associates accumulated 35,003 shares. Prospector Prns Ltd Liability Corp owns 96,075 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 4,835 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP has 0.29% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability Corp has 1.18% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp invested in 19,823 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0.62% or 2.28 million shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp owns 34,609 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Edgestream Prns Lp reported 17,554 shares. Parsec Financial Management owns 61,642 shares. Auxier Asset Management reported 1.21% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Berkshire Asset Llc Pa holds 1.97% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 466,923 shares. Allen Hldgs invested in 46.52% or 6.00M shares.

