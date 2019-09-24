Coca Cola Co (KO) Shares Rose While Seaward Management Limited Partnership Trimmed Its Stake by $712,200; Jackson Square Partners Upped Position in Dunkin Brands Group Com (DNKN) as Market Valuation Rose

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 14,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 200,212 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.19M, down from 214,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $54.14. About 6.69M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway bought its stake in Coca-Cola in 1988 for $1.3 billion. At the end of 2017, the investment was worth $18.4 billion, a staggering gain of over 1300%. #AllThingsBuffett; 08/03/2018 – ABcann Retains VIRTUE as Agency of Record; 20/03/2018 – AtlBizChron: Coca-Cola is not buying the results of a study that found “microplastic” in Dasani bottled water sourced in; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: WORKING TO SCALE ACQUIRED HIGH-GROWTH BRANDS; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINAL NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WILL COMPLETE REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY-OWNED BOTTLING OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: ON TRACK TO DO TOTAL $3.8B OF COST CUTS BY 2019; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze; 17/05/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45; 30/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co’s Africa distributor to invest $100 mln in Kenya over next 5 years

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc Com (DNKN) by 14.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 264,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 2.12M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $168.50 million, up from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $80.7. About 516,719 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Seven New Restaurants In Montgomery, Alabama With Existing Franchisees; 29/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Springs a Special Nationwide Cold Brew Tasting Event April 6; 09/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Five New Restaurants Throughout North Carolina With New And Existing Franchisees; 26/04/2018 – SHORT-SELLER JIM CHANOS SAYS IS SHORT ON DUNKIN- CNBC; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNKN); 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2018 ICE CREAM MARGIN DOLLARS TO BE FLAT COMPARED TO 2017 FROM A PROFIT DOLLAR STANDPOINT; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY REVENUES $301.3 MLN VS $296.4 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. Names Drayton Martin, Vice President, Brand Stewardship; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.69 TO $2.74; 17/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Launches Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee lnspired Ice Cream Flavors in Grocers’ Freezers Across the Country

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold DNKN shares while 104 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 71.19 million shares or 0.82% more from 70.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 21,100 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). The California-based First Republic Invest Mgmt has invested 0% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Davis R M holds 1.45% or 509,785 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Gp Lc has invested 0% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Shelton, California-based fund reported 5,819 shares. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 14,563 shares. Blue Capital Inc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 5,447 shares. The Illinois-based Capstone Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.85% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 131,354 shares. Hightower Advisors Lc owns 6,189 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Synovus Financial accumulated 16,382 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 5,128 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97 billion and $19.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 728,985 shares to 9.94M shares, valued at $446.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 283,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:CME).

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 14,561 shares to 119,357 shares, valued at $35.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 10,069 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

