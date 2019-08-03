Coca Cola Co (KO) Shares Rose While Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Raised Position; Cohen & Steers Stake in Pembina Pipeline On Xnys (PBA) Lifted by $921,600

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 284.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh bought 141,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 191,761 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93 million, up from 49,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.33. About 11.85 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 1/3 OF IMPROVEMENT OF DIET COKE FROM NEW FLAVORS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO); 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SEES FY CAPEX $1.9B; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business; 02/04/2018 – CyprusStockwatch: Coca-Cola Rethinks PR Agency Roster; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 07/03/2018 – news.com.au: Coca-Cola factory worker fired after `weeing into a tin’ on the job; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – COMPANY IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 06/03/2018 – Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – BOARD’S VIEW IS THAT CATHERINE REMAINING ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD IS IN INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp On Xnys (PBA) by 268.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 25,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 35,150 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 9,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp On Xnys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $37.13. About 901,718 shares traded or 64.55% up from the average. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR, EST. C$0.19; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS PHASE VI PIPELINE EXPANSION, DECLARES; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP PPL.TO – QTRLY EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED $0.59; 28/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ALLIANCE PIPELINE OPEN SEASON; 03/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.18; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL ALSO CONSIST OF $300 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 11; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS $700M PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 22/03/2018 – NEW DEAL: Pembina Pipeline Min. C$500m Offering of 10Y, 30Y Debt; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS CHANGES TO REPORTING SEGMENTS

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 81,949 shares to 71,759 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 22,829 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,059 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advsrs, a Virginia-based fund reported 19,489 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank reported 0.66% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Parsec Financial Management Inc stated it has 0.19% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Sterling Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). The North Carolina-based Smith Salley And Associate has invested 0.13% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Los Angeles Management And Equity Inc has 2.45M shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 7.32M shares. Natixis Lp owns 1.63 million shares. Strategic Advisors Ltd accumulated 0.23% or 12,773 shares. Bonness Enter has invested 1.02% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Barbara Oil Communications accumulated 0.7% or 25,000 shares. Mackay Shields Llc owns 1.14 million shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Peapack Gladstone reported 86,570 shares stake. Conning Inc owns 1.02 million shares. John G Ullman And holds 8,006 shares.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Insur (MFL) by 78,138 shares to 117,991 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atmos Energy Corp. (NYSE:ATO) by 20,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.42 million shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRKB).

