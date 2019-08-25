Coca Cola Co (KO) Shares Rose While Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Holding by $1.17 Million; Spectrum Asset Management Nb Stake in Intel (INTC) Boosted as Stock Value Declined

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 25,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 78,479 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, down from 103,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.74. About 12.27 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED JORGE GARDUÑO, PRESIDENT OF COCA-COLA JAPAN, AS A NOMINEE DIRECTOR OF COCA-COLA CO ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola returns to alcoholic drinks with Japan ‘alcopop’; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 02/04/2018 – KO US: Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini Tender Offer By TRC; 26/03/2018 – BTS Named a Top 20 Sales Training Company by Training Industry for Fifth Year in a Row

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 54.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 19,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 56,694 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, up from 36,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 32.82 million shares traded or 47.65% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 03/04/2018 – Apple Said Planning Move From Intel For Mac Chips From 2020 (Video); 09/05/2018 – Intel’s A.I. Director Singer Lays Out the Vision for Deep Learning — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: It’s Already Here; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slump on Apple chip report; 07/03/2018 – ASMI: ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. RECEIVES INTEL’S PREFERRED QUALITY SUPPLIER AWARD; 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: lntel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant; 09/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel is working with advisors to consider responses to Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid, including making an; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel sources tell Bloomberg

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loeb stated it has 600 shares. Winfield Assoc holds 3,266 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers holds 0.22% or 824,878 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Cantillon Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.38% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Ins has invested 0.83% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cornerstone Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability reported 0.23% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Private Tru Na has 0.73% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 65,164 shares. 4,300 were accumulated by Birinyi Associates. Hightower Trust Services Lta has 0.41% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 58,762 shares. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.88% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 380,570 shares. New York-based Mathes has invested 0.66% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Glaxis Cap Management Limited Com accumulated 10,000 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company, Missouri-based fund reported 87,771 shares. Cohen & Steers holds 0% or 634 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Management reported 0.68% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb, which manages about $397.21M and $148.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Eq Wt Health by 2,887 shares to 4,175 shares, valued at $824,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY) by 8,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,779 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Grwth (IJK).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel (INTC) Unveils Latest A.I. Chip, Springhill: Key Takeaways – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 5G Stocks to Buy Now for the Future – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm (QCOM) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Intel Analyst Plays Down Beat-and-Raise Quarter Amid Caution Over Second-Half Fundamentals – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “At Your Service(s): Apple Q3 Results Loom Amid Services, China Concerns – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 23.99 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) 36% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could The The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A â€œCheat Sheetâ€ for Finding Great Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Aurora Cannabis May Have Made a Big Mistake By Not Partnering With a Beverage Company – The Motley Fool” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS) by 36,852 shares to 142,525 shares, valued at $7.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Cap Advisors reported 11,354 shares. 280 were accumulated by Hilton Management Limited Liability Com. Heritage Invsts Mngmt accumulated 318,538 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc reported 161,311 shares. Kwmg Ltd Llc owns 6,480 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 319,470 shares. Rockland Tru reported 0.73% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 7.80M were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Stonebridge Cap has 2.52% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 147,331 shares. Chatham Capital Group Inc accumulated 75,274 shares. Echo Street Capital Mngmt Limited Company has 612,219 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.08% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Peoples Fincl Svcs reported 46,076 shares stake. Colonial Tru Advsrs owns 136,023 shares. Monroe Savings Bank & Mi stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).