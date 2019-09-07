Coca Cola Co (KO) Shareholder Welch & Forbes Has Lowered Its Stake as Valuation Rose; As Analog Devices (ADI) Stock Rose, Smith Salley & Associates Has Cut by $1.76 Million Its Holding

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 19.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 16,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 69,795 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35 million, down from 86,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $112.67. About 1.04M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500.

Welch & Forbes Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 7.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc sold 33,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 432,999 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.29 million, down from 466,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.23. About 8.88 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: ON TRACK TO DO TOTAL $3.8B OF COST CUTS BY 2019; 30/05/2018 – Arca Continental: Will Invest US$250M for First Coca-Cola Production Plant Built in the U.S. in a Decade; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 1% Tailwind Currency Impact on 2018 Revenue; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Larry Tanenbaum, Junior Bridgeman to Form Venture to Acquire Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 20/03/2018 – WORLD OF COCA-COLA WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: WORKING TO SCALE ACQUIRED HIGH-GROWTH BRANDS; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINAL NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WILL COMPLETE REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY-OWNED BOTTLING OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 86,570 are held by Peapack Gladstone Finance. Brinker Cap owns 65,732 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland invested 0.08% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Osborne Prtn Cap Lc reported 94,342 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Carlson Cap Management stated it has 0.07% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd holds 0.39% or 31,841 shares in its portfolio. Hwg Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.65% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 2.61M shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 1.84 million shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. National Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.79% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Indiana Tru Inv Company owns 7,496 shares. Bahl And Gaynor, a Ohio-based fund reported 1.61 million shares. M Kraus And holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 5,109 shares. Allstate Corp has 318,568 shares. Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 804,380 shares.

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95B and $3.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 6,591 shares to 52,571 shares, valued at $3.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 8,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 257,844 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.66 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $437.95 million for 23.09 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94 million and $621.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 3,298 shares to 13,243 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,274 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Investment Management Corp invested 0.03% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Woodstock has 0.31% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 16,240 shares. Bright Rock Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.32% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 166 shares. Cohen Steers Incorporated reported 1,570 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Valley National Advisers Incorporated has 0.24% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Winslow Evans & Crocker stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Moreover, Pension Service has 0.17% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 419,655 shares. Horizon Lc invested in 0.01% or 2,102 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Ser Advsrs has invested 0.09% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Primecap Ca invested in 0.45% or 5.80M shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.07% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Jericho Cap Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 1.83 million shares for 8.69% of their portfolio. Williams Jones & Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 11,372 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.14% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

