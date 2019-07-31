Coca Cola Co (KO) Shareholder Smart Portfolios Increased Stake; Zix (ZIXI) Holder Archon Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $5.86 Million as Share Value Rose

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zix Corp (ZIXI) by 63.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 976,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 557,991 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84M, down from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zix Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $504.37M market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.08. About 366,045 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 76.85% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIXI); 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q Adj EPS 7c; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 16/05/2018 – Zix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Zix to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6; 22/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 29/05/2018 – Zix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Zix Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q EPS 4c

Smart Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1377.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smart Portfolios Llc bought 11,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,352 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $579,000, up from 836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smart Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $52.97. About 4.78M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns to growth; 15/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coca-Cola Amatil ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 30/04/2018 – Yacktman Sees Value in Consumer Staples Like Coca-Cola (Video); 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Delivered 4.5% FX-neutral Rev Growth in 1Q; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster L; 25/05/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Argentina: Coca-Cola is interested in blueberries from Tucuman; 10/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%; 08/05/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum

Smart Portfolios Llc, which manages about $139.37M and $118.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 4,607 shares to 18,582 shares, valued at $4.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 49,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,871 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN).

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: LMT, GE, KO, T – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Coca-Cola Company (KO) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Coca-Cola Earnings Stay Flat in the Second Quarter? – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Coca Cola Staying True To Innovation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dodge And Cox reported 29,478 shares. Brighton Jones owns 24,668 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. New York-based Jefferies Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Fruth Inv Mngmt stated it has 31,528 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Mutual Of Omaha Retail Bank Wealth Management reported 109,705 shares stake. Lpl Financial Limited Co holds 0.16% or 1.47 million shares. Harvest Capital Mgmt Incorporated, New Hampshire-based fund reported 4,341 shares. Bluestein R H holds 0.01% or 5,715 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Cie (Europe) has invested 0.06% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Cypress Asset Inc Tx has 0.55% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 34,405 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.89% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Thomasville Retail Bank holds 284,012 shares or 2.46% of its portfolio. Haverford Tru has invested 1.46% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 4,835 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28M and $366.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conformis Inc by 560,000 shares to 8.17 million shares, valued at $23.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold ZIXI shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.10 million shares or 3.36% less from 37.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 96,638 shares stake. Qs Investors Ltd Company invested in 876 shares or 0% of the stock. Perkins accumulated 0.13% or 28,000 shares. Northern Tru Corporation invested in 0% or 646,304 shares. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Par Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 285 shares. Clarivest Asset Llc reported 626,855 shares. Connors Investor Svcs reported 369,128 shares stake. Cadence Management Limited Com invested in 0.27% or 440,889 shares. Texas-based Ranger Inv Management LP has invested 0.24% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Jacobs Levy Equity, a New Jersey-based fund reported 190,489 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Cornercap Investment Counsel reported 149,780 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. The Kentucky-based Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI).

More notable recent Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “36 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zix Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019, Profitconfidential.com published: “This $6 Tech Stock Has Serious Upside Potential – Profit Confidential” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zix Closes Acquisition of AppRiver, Creating Leading Cloud-based Cybersecurity Solutions Provider – Business Wire” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zix (ZIXI) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.