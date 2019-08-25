Coca Cola Co (KO) Shareholder Smart Portfolios Has Upped Its Stake by $529,736 as Stock Rose; Edge Wealth Management Trimmed Altria Group (MO) Position as Market Value Declined

Smart Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1377.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smart Portfolios Llc bought 11,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 12,352 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $579,000, up from 836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smart Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.74. About 14.16M shares traded or 14.79% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – BOARD’S VIEW IS THAT CATHERINE REMAINING ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD IS IN INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 EPS Cont Ops Up 8%-10%; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees Canada Transaction Closing in Second Half of 2018; 19/03/2018 – FCB Africa Targets Generation Z in New Campaign for Coca-Cola; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC 1Q Volumes Increased by 2.3%

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 93.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 5,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 420 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24,000, down from 6,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.41. About 10.74M shares traded or 39.42% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Smart Portfolios Llc, which manages about $139.37 million and $118.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 5,946 shares to 38,897 shares, valued at $4.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 13,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,017 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Com has invested 0.35% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Scotia Capital Incorporated, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 333,327 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0.58% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 60.79 million shares. Avalon Advsr, Texas-based fund reported 2.82M shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 560,544 shares. Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.46% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Birmingham Capital Mgmt Incorporated Al reported 101,008 shares. First Bancorporation has invested 0.25% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Donaldson Cap Ltd Co stated it has 13,661 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough holds 0.55% or 83,179 shares in its portfolio. 72,326 are held by First Mercantile. Washington Bankshares invested in 9,698 shares. First Midwest Bankshares Tru Division owns 60,696 shares. Brinker Capital holds 65,732 shares. L And S Advsrs holds 16,440 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Ltd reported 703,256 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested in 0.31% or 23,059 shares. Broderick Brian C owns 0.08% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 3,746 shares. Independent Franchise Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has 9.31M shares. Advisor Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 0.41% or 55,655 shares in its portfolio. Invesco owns 15.56M shares. Kbc Gp Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 216,834 shares. Excalibur Management invested in 12,236 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Goelzer Invest Management holds 0.02% or 4,191 shares. 52,950 were accumulated by Kemper Corp Master Retirement Tru. Mufg Americas Holding reported 154,191 shares. Payden And Rygel has invested 0.92% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Greatmark Inv Incorporated holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 7,639 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Corp has 0.25% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Veritable Lp stated it has 115,644 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $405.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Annaly Capital Mgmt by 28,650 shares to 266,611 shares, valued at $6.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

