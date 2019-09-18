Coca Cola Co (KO) Shareholder Sfmg Raised Its Position by $419,526; American Tower Corp. (AMT) Holder Campbell Newman Asset Management Upped Its Holding

Sfmg Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 71.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc bought 7,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 18,686 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, up from 10,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $54.16. About 244,535 shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Announces Completion of Notes Offering and Closing of Credit Facility; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO KATHY WALLER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster Locals Stand in Solidarity; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – ABcann Retains VIRTUE as Agency of Record; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 25/05/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Argentina: Coca-Cola is interested in blueberries from Tucuman; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Operations; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers All Coca-Cola Ratings, Including the Corporate Credit Rating One Notch to ‘A+’

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Tower Corp. (AMT) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 1,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 113,360 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.18M, up from 111,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $220.79. About 36,123 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions reported 6,993 shares. Regions Financial Corporation owns 15,138 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sector Pension Investment Board reported 57,736 shares stake. Alkeon Capital Lc has 886,394 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Haverford Co holds 0.47% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 127,943 shares. Duncker Streett & holds 0% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 39 shares. Moreover, Massachusetts Financial Service Ma has 0.47% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 5.67M shares. Westover Cap Advsrs Ltd holds 1.14% or 11,266 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.3% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). First Citizens Financial Bank & has invested 0.08% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur owns 1,759 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon reported 0.24% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Novare Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 0.96% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 30,679 shares. Highland Cap Mngmt Ltd Com holds 9,456 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Advsrs owns 110,811 shares.

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46 million and $736.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8,501 shares to 6,264 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 64,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,253 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM).