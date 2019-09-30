Coca Cola Co (KO) Shareholder Seatown Holdings Has Boosted Holding; As Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (PDM) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Chicago Equity Partners Cut Stake by $732,165

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 251.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 276,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 386,581 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.69 million, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $54.66. About 2.90M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Announce New Fan Favorite Award; 17/05/2018 – Coca-Cola at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO); 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES; 26/03/2018 – BTS Named a Top 20 Sales Training Company by Training Industry for Fifth Year in a Row; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to take its Indian brand ‘Thums Up’ to neighbouring markets – PTI in Economic Times; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 16% Headwind From Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Items in 2Q; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (PDM) by 18.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 38,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.05% . The institutional investor held 172,665 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44 million, down from 211,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21. About 99,245 shares traded. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has risen 7.21% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PDM News: 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST – TERM OF $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY IS SEVEN YEARS WITH A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 31, 2025; 27/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within PagSeguro Digital, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Obsidi; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q FFO 41c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.68 TO $1.74, EST. $1.69; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty Trust Sees 1Q Core/FFO Shr $1.68-$1.74; 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO A $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – REG-Piedmont Announces First Quarter 2018 Leasing and Capital Markets Activity; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 16/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST INC PDM.N : JP MORGAM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amp Investors Limited stated it has 2.00 million shares. Strategic Svcs has invested 0.05% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Connable Office reported 58,819 shares. The Ohio-based Park Natl Corporation Oh has invested 1.09% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Shine Advisory Inc owns 2,885 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Adell Harriman Carpenter Incorporated has 30,059 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rmb Cap Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 18,810 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4,283 shares. Natl Asset Mngmt reported 0.33% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Anchor Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 71,988 shares stake. Wheatland Advsrs owns 23,350 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. 16,494 are held by Jones Financial Lllp. Vestor Ltd Liability Com holds 1,172 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Usa Fincl Portformulas holds 3.34% or 142,156 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma reported 0.1% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $547.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,150 shares to 32,800 shares, valued at $62.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 293,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,788 shares, and cut its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Great Warren Buffett Stocks to Hold Through the Next Recession – Investorplace.com” on September 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Perfect Stocks to Buy on the Dips – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Aurora Cannabis Should Spend Latest Cash Infusion on Infusions of Its Own – Investorplace.com” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why The Coca-Cola Companyâ€™s (NYSE:KO) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) 36% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

More notable recent Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Rumor: BOA may move into SunTrust Center in downtown Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” on September 19, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Piedmont Announces Promotions and Real Estate Leadership Transition – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:PDM) 4.1% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Piedmont Closes on Sale of 800 North Brand in CA and Expands Boston Presence with Acquisition of 25 Burlington Mall Road in Burlington Submarket – GlobeNewswire” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Piedmont Office Realty Trust Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49 billion and $2.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 39,700 shares to 55,895 shares, valued at $5.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 7,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold PDM shares while 57 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 104.17 million shares or 1.49% more from 102.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Quantbot Tech Lp has invested 0% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Sector Pension Board invested in 0.02% or 128,003 shares. 147,036 are held by Citadel Advisors Ltd. Sterling Management Lc invested in 0.01% or 54,605 shares. Beacon Gp has 12,610 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Commerce Ltd has 833,800 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares has 27,203 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 67,690 shares. Systematic Financial Management Lp invested in 456,024 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management stated it has 475,445 shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 2.30M shares. Foundry Partners Ltd Liability stated it has 362,552 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc stated it has 1,332 shares. 15,587 were reported by Us Bancorporation De. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Analysts await Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.45 per share. PDM’s profit will be $56.61 million for 11.67 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.