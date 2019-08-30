Coca Cola Co (KO) Shareholder Salient Trust Company Lta Has Decreased Stake by $876,162 as Stock Value Rose; Rr Advisors Trimmed Its Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) Holding as Valuation Declined

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.69% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.11. About 32,242 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 4.68% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs; 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 19,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 431,211 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.21M, down from 450,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.96. About 3.76M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 16/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AGM APPROVES 0.787 LIRA/SHR GROSS CASH DIV; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: EXPECT FULL YEAR EPS TO BE DRIVEN BY 2H; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 1% Tailwind Currency Impact on 2018 Revenue; 12/03/2018 – Karra-Lee Gerrits: Rumor is that Coca-Cola is bringing a Japan convenience store (and karaoke booth) staple to the US market -; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola returns to alcoholic drinks with Japan ‘alcopop’; 26/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS COCA-COLA AMATIL’S TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $902.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 345,000 shares to 347,000 shares, valued at $11.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 306,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.68M shares, and has risen its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Securities Limited Co reported 7,207 shares. Indiana Trust And Mngmt, Indiana-based fund reported 7,496 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 6.24 million shares. Bronson Point Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 30,000 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Gideon Capital Advsr reported 0.19% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 749,522 shares stake. 28,731 are held by Diligent Invsts Lc. Cheviot Value Mgmt Ltd stated it has 24,114 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. 45,612 were accumulated by Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Co. Hodges Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Mcf Advsr Ltd Llc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 1,678 shares. Comerica Financial Bank reported 0.47% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Crawford Counsel reported 1.49 million shares stake. Finemark Comml Bank Tru stated it has 213,205 shares. Blair William Il holds 355,940 shares.

