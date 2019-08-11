Coca Cola Co (KO) Shareholder Pennsylvania Trust Co Cut Stake by $436,172; As Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Stock Rose, Bb&T Securities Has Cut Holding

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 70.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc sold 20,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 8,606 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, down from 29,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $183.61. About 1.15M shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 9,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 131,157 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.15M, down from 140,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 8.28M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/03/2018 – BTS Named a Top 20 Sales Training Company by Training Industry for Fifth Year in a Row; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS COMPANY IS ‘ADAPTING’ TO NEW SUGAR TAXES IN U.K., SOUTH AFRICA; 10/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Delivered 4.5% FX-neutral Rev Growth in 1Q; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ARCA CONTINENTAL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: EXPECT FULL YEAR EPS TO BE DRIVEN BY 2H; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s changes Coca-Cola FEMSA’s outlook to stable; affirms ratings

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Co holds 4,053 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 0.11% stake. Weatherstone Capital Mgmt accumulated 3,207 shares. 27,576 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Management. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 22,292 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 397,887 shares. Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Inc Inc (Ca) holds 713 shares. Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 2.46M shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Wellington Management Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 459,126 shares. Greenleaf Trust stated it has 3,169 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement has 40,351 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 110,586 shares. Citizens & Northern accumulated 13,769 shares or 1.27% of the stock.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $71.09 million activity. Another trade for 27,830 shares valued at $4.65 million was sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION. 8,187 shares were sold by PARSONS RICHARD D, worth $1.26M.

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38B and $10.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 36,711 shares to 134,394 shares, valued at $6.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 6,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,463 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94M for 91.81 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 23.85 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank has invested 0.21% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Tdam Usa holds 1.48% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 442,872 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Co stated it has 432,999 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. The Tennessee-based Chickasaw Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Jensen Inv Mngmt Incorporated has 0.09% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 155,329 shares. Ancora Advsrs Lc holds 0.08% or 43,390 shares. Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Llc owns 15,025 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt has invested 0.65% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Harbour Mgmt Lc has invested 1.45% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Oarsman Cap Inc accumulated 6,209 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Polaris Greystone Group Inc Ltd Liability holds 5,654 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Eagle Global Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.05% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 27,029 shares. Blue Chip Incorporated has invested 1.04% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Guardian Life Of America accumulated 11,096 shares. Dearborn Prns Limited Liability Company holds 479,038 shares or 1.5% of its portfolio.