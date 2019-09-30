Coca Cola Co (KO) Shareholder Nli International Cut Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Cresud S A C I F Y A (CRESY) Share Price Rose While Serengeti Asset Management LP Lowered by $700,000 Its Holding

Nli International Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc sold 15,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 208,520 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.62 million, down from 224,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $54.49. About 3.58M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Announce New Fan Favorite Award; 12/03/2018 – Karra-Lee Gerrits: Rumor is that Coca-Cola is bringing a Japan convenience store (and karaoke booth) staple to the US market -; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q ADJ OPER REV $7.6B, EST. $7.35B; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO JAMES QUINCEY COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Organic Revenue Rose 5%; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 21/05/2018 – Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades with Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 20/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Cresud S A C I F Y A (CRESY) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.32% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.67 million, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cresud S A C I F Y A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.04 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6. About 53,055 shares traded. Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) has declined 37.28% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CRESY News: 14/05/2018 – CRESUD 9-MONTH NET ARS10.6B; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 19,300 shares to 39,210 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 16,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Headinvest Ltd Liability Company owns 4,675 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 0.08% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Twin Capital Inc stated it has 236,016 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase reported 3.40M shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Lc holds 11,297 shares. 39,613 are owned by Df Dent And. 1.80 million were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Regions Fincl holds 1.4% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 2.43 million shares. Smith Moore stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). John G Ullman And Associates invested in 0.07% or 8,006 shares. Naples Advsr Llc reported 4,339 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 22.69M shares. Mechanics Bank & Trust Tru Department stated it has 74,596 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. 10 holds 0.16% or 14,625 shares in its portfolio. American Asset Mngmt Inc owns 6,405 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.33 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $377.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) by 30,000 shares to 130,000 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mr Cooper Group Inc by 700,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I).

