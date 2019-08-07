Coca Cola Co (KO) Shareholder Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has Lifted Its Stake by $1.35 Million as Market Value Rose; As Newell Brands (NWL) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Upped Position

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 45,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.60M, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $16.13. About 7.32M shares traded or 39.28% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 23/04/2018 – NEWELL ENDS PROXY CONTEXT WITH STARBOARD; NAMES THREE TO BOARD; 04/05/2018 – Newell Agrees to Sell Waddington to Carlyle-Backed Novolex; 27/03/2018 – Newell Brands: ‘Now Embarking on Path to Signficant Value Creation’; 31/05/2018 – NZ WINDFARMS LTD NWF.NZ – CHAIRMAN KERR-NEWELL IS STEPPING DOWN AS CHAIRMAN; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD – IAN ASHKEN, DOMENICO DE SOLE, MARTIN FRANKLIN, AND JAMES LILLIE ARE COLLECTIVELY WITHDRAWING THEIR NAMES FROM NOMINATION TO NEWELL’S BOARD; 20/04/2018 – Jostens Celebrates Earth Month 2018 by Announcing Expanded Commitment to Sustainable Graduation Experiences; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Transformation Plan Expanded to Include Jostens, Pure Fishing; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Carlyle’s Novolex in lead to acquire Newell Brands’ Waddington; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands Strikes Deal with Icahn; 11/04/2018 – STARBOARD – “URGES” NEWELL SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE BLUE PROXY CARD TO ELECT ALL FOUR OF ITS NOMINEES

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 81.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought 29,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 65,154 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, up from 35,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $53.18. About 17.09M shares traded or 36.40% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 17/05/2018 – Coca-Cola at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER; 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 13/03/2018 – Now That’s Some Kind of Power: POWERADE lgnites New Brand Platform During March Madness®; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SEES FY CAPEX $1.9B; 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LOYALTY FACTOR ISN’T AS STRONG FOR COCA-COLA NOW; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM AND JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN TO FORM CANADIAN JOINT VENTURE TO ACQUIRE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Latin America Unit Case Volume Up 1%; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 412,435 were reported by First Midwest National Bank Trust Division. Sigma Planning invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Mackay Shields Lc invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Creative Planning stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Thompson Inv Mgmt Incorporated has 0.68% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 230,907 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 643,147 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Edgestream Partners LP accumulated 0.4% or 179,094 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 727,322 shares. Welch Forbes Llc stated it has 241,530 shares. Becker stated it has 0.11% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Moreover, Chevy Chase has 0.02% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Jane Street Group Inc Lc reported 65,517 shares. Moreover, Salem Invest Counselors has 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 1,590 shares. Capital Fund Sa has 25,764 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 213 shares.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73M and $719.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 23,116 shares to 216,124 shares, valued at $39.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 23,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,705 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Symons Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 4.44% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 219,940 shares. Moreover, First Midwest National Bank Division has 0.39% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Grand Jean Mgmt Incorporated holds 4,345 shares. Terril Brothers reported 0.13% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 387,849 shares. Etrade Capital Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 81,173 shares. Proshare Limited Co has invested 0.62% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). First Fiduciary Counsel, a Ohio-based fund reported 304,084 shares. Endurance Wealth has 2,319 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 0.35% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 4.04M shares. Johnson Investment Counsel Incorporated owns 1.01 million shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Accredited Inc holds 0.07% or 7,357 shares in its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Lc has 681,233 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 51.26 million shares. Berkshire Hathaway, Nebraska-based fund reported 400.00M shares.