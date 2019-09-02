Coca Cola Co (KO) Shareholder Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Has Lowered Its Position; Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Eaton Plc (ETN) Position by $319,040

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 3,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 252,955 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.38 million, down from 256,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $80.72. About 2.72 million shares traded or 16.72% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS -FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF EATON, DANIEL BRUNO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor)

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company sold 15,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 446,800 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.94 million, down from 462,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. About 8.75 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway bought its stake in Coca-Cola in 1988 for $1.3 billion. At the end of 2017, the investment was worth $18.4 billion, a staggering gain of over 1300%. #AllThingsBuffett; 15/04/2018 – The Sun: FREEZE THE FEELING Coca-Cola has just released the world’s first Coke slushie . . . but there’s one catch; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS WORLD OF COCA-COLA ATTRACTION IS REOPENING; 25/05/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Argentina: Coca-Cola is interested in blueberries from Tucuman; 29/03/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO: Warren Buffett Has Had a Profound Career; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 09/03/2018 – KO:LETTER OF INTENT FOR REFRANCHISING OF CANADIAN BOTTLING OPS; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO KATHY WALLER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $623.96 million for 13.10 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22M and $897.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 32,355 shares to 135,687 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 3,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,592 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt has invested 0.1% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0.62% stake. Rodgers Brothers reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 70,251 are owned by Cullinan Associates. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank accumulated 11,245 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 3.60 million shares. The New York-based Neville Rodie & Shaw has invested 0.06% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Fil Limited, a Bermuda-based fund reported 2 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Co accumulated 2,512 shares or 0% of the stock. Choate Invest Advisors reported 3,008 shares stake. Williams Jones And Assoc invested in 0.05% or 27,628 shares. Baxter Bros owns 27,810 shares. Adirondack Tru accumulated 100 shares. Franklin Resources Inc invested in 24,705 shares or 0% of the stock. General American Invsts reported 154,131 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 24.57 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.