Coca Cola Co (KO) Shareholder Findlay Park Partners Llp Trimmed Stake by $97.52 Million as Valuation Declined; Mercadolibre (MELI) Shareholder Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Cut Holding by $24.29 Million as Stock Price Rose

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 26.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 2.12 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.01M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $281.52M, down from 8.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $52.04. About 8.24M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q ADJ OPER REV $7.6B, EST. $7.35B; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: ON TRACK TO DO TOTAL $3.8B OF COST CUTS BY 2019; 01/04/2018 – As corporate-government tax pacts falter, Coca-Cola challenges huge US bill; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: WORKING TO SCALE ACQUIRED HIGH-GROWTH BRANDS; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM O.C. & JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN HAVE SIGNED NON-BINDING LOI TO BUY CANADIAN BOTTLING & DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS; 02/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK 1Q LOSS 46M LIRAS, EST. LOSS 67.4M LIRAS; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW: COCA-COLA CO. TO BUY NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BUSINESS; 10/05/2018 – CHEP Recognized with Supplier of the Year Award from Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Deal Would Complete Refranchising of Company-Owned Bottling Ops in North America

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 48,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 470,381 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234.15M, down from 519,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $634.29. About 458,687 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C; 11/04/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE TO PARTNER FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ARGENTINA; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung; 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 451,495 shares to 1.99 million shares, valued at $151.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.28 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.85 million shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Management Llc holds 45,316 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Telos Management Inc stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Coastline Trust reported 11,755 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 3.96M shares. Fosun International Limited invested in 5,000 shares. Vestor Capital Llc has invested 0.02% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Wellington Shields Capital Llc holds 0.41% or 51,636 shares. Montag And Caldwell Ltd Llc stated it has 12,270 shares. 5,763 were reported by Annex Advisory Serv. Crawford Inv Counsel Incorporated reported 1.49 million shares stake. Silvercrest Asset Group Limited Liability reported 0.16% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc accumulated 122,704 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.86% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 3.54 million shares. Cap Int Ca holds 55,808 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64B for 20.98 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 336,631 shares to 521,231 shares, valued at $52.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

