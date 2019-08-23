Coca Cola Co (KO) Shareholder Factory Mutual Insurance Company Lowered Its Stake by $15.44 Million as Valuation Rose; Ball (BLL) Shares Rose While Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Has Decreased Stake by $694,944

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 20.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 12,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 46,795 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71M, down from 58,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $79.78. About 142,739 shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp: Growth Cap Projects Are on Track; 26/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace Conducted Successful Evaluation of Testbed for DARPA’s Hallmark Program; 16/04/2018 – Wake Forest: Register now for HappyFeet Soccer & Preschool T-Ball; 16/03/2018 – Fashion at the Frick: The Museum Hosts Annual Young Fellows Ball; 28/03/2018 – Cricket-Ball-tampering punishments don’t fit the crime – Warne; 06/03/2018 – BALL CORP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, CASH, TO REPAY OUTSTANDING BORROWINGS UNDER TERM LOAN & REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITIES; 10/04/2018 – Naomi Watts, Brooke Shields Support Emerging Artists at the 2018 Tribeca Ball; 20/03/2018 – APG Cash Drawer Names POS Industry Veteran Nigel Ball as Vice President of Sales; 09/05/2018 – Global Cryogenic Valve (Globe, Gate, Ball) Market 2018-2023 – Focus on Tanks & Cold Boxes, Transfer Lines, Manifolds & Gas Trains Applications – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – Ladies and Gentlemen of Tampa Bay Jump into the Fight Against Human Trafficking with Gentlemen’s Ball

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company analyzed 335,600 shares as the company's stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 1.41 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.26M, down from 1.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $233.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.53. About 1.12 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.34 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Capital Mngmt Inc holds 328,190 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Allen Holding New York reported 46.64% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Condor Cap Management stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Federated Invsts Pa holds 1.14% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 9.81 million shares. South Texas Money Management Limited owns 8,932 shares. Monarch stated it has 2.37% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md reported 11.66M shares stake. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc owns 2.29% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 29.77 million shares. Jag Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 33,090 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Hawaii has 0.59% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Bowen Hanes Communications accumulated 63,145 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 1.79 million shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Hennessy Advisors Inc has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Tiedemann Ltd Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 17,143 shares. Moors & Cabot Inc accumulated 225,908 shares or 0.7% of the stock.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWX) by 4.21 million shares to 5.44 million shares, valued at $257.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 380,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 534,679 shares. The Georgia-based Synovus has invested 0% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr has 0.01% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 15,703 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP owns 286 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Wells Fargo Mn has 554,023 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 9,000 are owned by Moors Cabot Inc. Dodge And Cox accumulated 0.11% or 2.42M shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 0.21% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) or 371,176 shares. 101,685 are held by Fjarde Ap. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 524,340 shares. M&T Savings Bank owns 86,774 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ls Investment Advsr Lc stated it has 10,159 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. American And holds 0.04% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. Burney stated it has 57,442 shares.

