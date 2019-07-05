Coca Cola Co (KO) Shareholder Estabrook Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $14.06 Million as Stock Declined; Mckinley Capital Management Increases Stake in Abbott Labs (ABT)

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 5,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 404,286 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.32 million, up from 398,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $85. About 936,142 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – MITRACLIP SYSTEM IS APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR TREATMENT OF BOTH SEVERE DEGENERATIVE MITRAL REGURGITATION AND FMR HEART DISEASES; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: CO2 EXPLOSIVE DEVICES & MOLOTOV COCKTAIL WERE FOUND; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 17/04/2018 – FDA: ABT IMPLANTABLE CARDIAC DEVICES FIRMWARE UPDATE AVAILABLE; 19/03/2018 – Economic Times: Former Novartis India Head Jawed Zia may Join Abbott; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in T; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 21/03/2018 – Abbott Hosts Conference Call for First-Quarter Earnings; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT ASKS HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST CEO, CHAIRMAN SEPARATION; 09/04/2018 – Books: `Berenice Abbott’ Captures a Large and Star-Studded Life

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,706 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689.12 million, down from 15,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.92. About 2.61 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 30/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co’s Africa distributor to invest $100 mln in Kenya over next 5 years; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER; 20/03/2018 – WORLD OF COCA-COLA WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 20/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA HBC ROMANIA NAMES JOVAN RADOSAVLJEVIC GENERAL MANAGER; 10/05/2018 – CHEP Recognized with Supplier of the Year Award from Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. $12.42M worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was sold by Contreras Jaime on Wednesday, January 30.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13B and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 13,648 shares to 4,295 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 39,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 314,784 shares, and cut its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Df Dent & reported 0.02% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Trustco Bank & Trust N Y has invested 3.07% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communications has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Shayne And Co Limited Liability invested in 0.16% or 2,800 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Incorporated reported 444,736 shares. Argent Trust Co holds 109,205 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Blue Cap Inc reported 0.75% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Canal Insurance stated it has 40,000 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Montag A Associates Inc has invested 0.51% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Regent Invest Mngmt Lc has 27,961 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Intrust Commercial Bank Na invested in 0.51% or 24,894 shares. Sivik Global Health Limited Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 100,000 shares. Fcg Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,300 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Texas Bancorporation Incorporated Tx owns 4,858 shares. Wms Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 84,499 shares.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $603.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney (Walt) Productions (NYSE:DIS) by 567 shares to 26,968 shares, valued at $2.99 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 1,966 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Mkts stated it has 3.34M shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 749,522 shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.23% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Cornerstone Cap Inc stated it has 10,185 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 10 stated it has 14,458 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.22% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Bahl Gaynor holds 0.69% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 1.61M shares. Enterprise Fincl Svcs has 0.1% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 9,958 shares. Capital Sarl holds 0.69% or 117,176 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hikari Pwr Ltd has 0.23% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 748,563 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Edge Wealth Management Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 176,776 are held by South Dakota Council. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited stated it has 25,608 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Capital World Investors, California-based fund reported 47.15M shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.