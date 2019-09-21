Coca Cola Co (KO) Shareholder Camelot Portfolios Has Lowered Holding by $1.16 Million; Shareholder Maltese Capital Management Has Raised Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 82.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 23,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 4,846 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247,000, down from 27,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $53.91. About 19.20M shares traded or 58.72% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT; 20/03/2018 – Monster, Coca-Cola Amend 2014 Transaction Agreement; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED JORGE GARDUÑO, PRESIDENT OF COCA-COLA JAPAN, AS A NOMINEE DIRECTOR OF COCA-COLA CO ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET REVENUE GROWTH 10% – 12% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA: EVACUATING WORLD OF COCA-COLA ON POTENTIAL THREAT; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: ON TRACK TO DO TOTAL $3.8B OF COST CUTS BY 2019; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line; 21/05/2018 – Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades with Less Sugar and Fewer Calories

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 39.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 15,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 55,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.40M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $213.74. About 3.00 million shares traded or 31.07% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June – sources – The Edge Markets; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – RETAINED GOLDMAN SACHS & CO., LLC. TO SERVE AS ITS ADVISER THROUGH PROCESS; 07/03/2018 – PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM ADVENT HIRES GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N AND ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA TO SELL DUTCH CONVEYOR BELT COMPANY AMMERAAL BELTECH; 30/05/2018 – Arcus Biosciences Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 12/03/2018 – GOLDMAN NAMES SOLOMON SOLE PRESIDENT, IN LINE TO BE NEXT CEO; 24/05/2018 – GOLDMAN DOES NOT SEE ITALY SPREADS WIDENING TO LEVELS THAT WOULD CREATE SYSTEMIC RIPPLE EFFECTS ACROSS EURO ZONE; 20/03/2018 – “It’s going to be how they manage through this that will ultimately determine their long-term future,” Heath Terry, lead internet research analyst at Goldman Sachs, told CNBC on Tuesday; 25/05/2018 – Italian government measures could erode banks’ capital ratios- Goldman; 07/03/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June; 07/03/2018 – U.S. INVESTMENT BANK TO RELOCATE MEMBERS OF STAFF IN DERIVATIVES, DEBT CAPITAL MARKETS WORKING ON GERMAN ACCOUNTS

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.41B for 24.07 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26M and $241.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 5,162 shares to 19,055 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FDT) by 27,402 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Company Dc holds 30,555 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability reported 0.5% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Atlas Browninc owns 24,098 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Community Fincl Ser Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 51,307 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp reported 8,563 shares. 564,384 were accumulated by Nippon Life Insur. Griffin Asset Mngmt accumulated 147,920 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Bancorporation Of Hawaii holds 0.6% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 157,445 shares. Adirondack holds 22,825 shares. America First Invest Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.05% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Cadence Capital Management Ltd has 86,114 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Hyman Charles D accumulated 198,522 shares. Of Oklahoma has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Nippon Life Global Investors Americas reported 0.81% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Norris Perne And French Llp Mi accumulated 6,817 shares.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Piper Jaffray Cos (NYSE:PJC) by 51,300 shares to 51,200 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hope Bancorp Inc by 95,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 395,164 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

