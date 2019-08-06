Coca Cola Co (KO) Shareholder Arete Wealth Advisors Raised Its Position; As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, Beech Hill Advisors Has Trimmed by $2.45 Million Its Position

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 35.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 14,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 27,025 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51M, down from 41,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $528.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $7.29 during the last trading session, reaching $181.73. About 20.93 million shares traded or 24.43% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Here are the New York Times and Observer stories that pushed Facebook to suspend Trump’s data analytics company Cambridge Analytica had profile information for some 50 million Facebook users, according to reports; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG COMPLETES TESTIMONY BEFORE U.S. HOUSE COMMITTEE; 21/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on U.S. election, Facebook questioned; 22/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg failed to answer a lot of questions from members of the European Parliament – largely due to a bizarre meeting format that let the Facebook founder peddle talking points; 30/03/2018 – Facebook: Will Advertising Revenue Fall? — Barrons.com; 01/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Rivals Take Shots at Facebook; 28/03/2018 – ACXIOM CORP ACXM.O – ACXIOM DOES NOT EXPECT THIS CHANGE TO IMPACT ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Facebook has disabled almost 1.3 billion fake accounts over the past six months, many of them bots “with the intent of spreading spam or conducting illicit activities such as scams.”; 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s privacy changes already briefly broke one app: Tinder; 10/04/2018 – Facebook responds to German privacy watchdog on data leak

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 43.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 11,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 39,304 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 27,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $51.65. About 17.25M shares traded or 39.92% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Operations; 26/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS COCA-COLA AMATIL’S TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ARCA CONTINENTAL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW: COCA-COLA CO. TO BUY NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES THE COCA-COLA CO. TO RATING ‘A+’ FROM ‘AA-‘; 02/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK 1Q LOSS 46M LIRAS, EST. LOSS 67.4M LIRAS; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS INAUGURATES ITS 6TH PRODUCTION PLANT IN PAKISTAN IN FAISALABAD; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS DUE TO REFORMULATIONS. PACKAGING CHANGES ABOUT 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO WILL NOT PAY U.K. SUGAR TAX

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $479.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 268,414 shares to 39,990 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 47,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,781 shares, and cut its stake in Flexshares Tr (GUNR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kemper Master Retirement accumulated 80,500 shares. 560,544 are owned by Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership. Farmers Financial Bank stated it has 75,164 shares. Wisconsin-based Johnson Gru has invested 0.06% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Holderness Com stated it has 24,636 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Ltd Llc holds 20,083 shares. Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney & accumulated 0.14% or 12,460 shares. Thomas Story And Son Limited Company reported 63,451 shares stake. Telemus Capital Ltd Llc invested in 0.18% or 51,988 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc reported 0.8% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0.3% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Davenport & Llc stated it has 0.19% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 214,456 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Glenview Bank Trust Dept owns 21,299 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.15% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.64B for 23.42 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc reported 1.33 million shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Alta Mgmt Ltd has 492,937 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel owns 55,763 shares. Lenox Wealth Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,113 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Corp reported 14.22 million shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Company has 1.17% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al accumulated 1.11% or 564,600 shares. Moreover, Natl Pension Service has 1.45% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2.26 million shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Company invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mckinley Carter Wealth holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,737 shares. New England Rech & Mgmt holds 2,425 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Mgmt owns 95,800 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Co stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Limited Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 32,197 shares. Tci Wealth Incorporated holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,384 shares.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81 million and $162.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 56,241 shares to 103,960 shares, valued at $5.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

