Coca Cola Co (KO) Shareholder Arete Wealth Advisors Raised Holding; As Altria Group (MO) Stock Declined, Whittier Trust Co Has Decreased Holding by $858,819

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 9.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 15,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 136,807 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86M, down from 151,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.93. About 6.63M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – Altria: Sees Full Yr Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth 15% to 19%; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT SUBMITS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PDT APPLICATION; 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company Submits Modified Risk Tobacco Product Application to FDA; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00, REV VIEW $19.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Altria Group, Inc. Announces New Structure to Accelerate Its Innovation Aspiration; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 43.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 11,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 39,304 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 27,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.33. About 11.85 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 12/04/2018 – Moody’s changes Coca-Cola FEMSA’s outlook to stable; affirms ratings; 06/03/2018 – Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan; 20/03/2018 – Fox 35 News: BREAKING: Police are investigating a bomb threat which led to the evacuation of the World of Coca-Cola in downtown; 30/05/2018 – Arca Continental: Will Invest US$250M for First Coca-Cola Production Plant Built in the U.S. in a Decade; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA TO REFRANCHISE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster Locals Stand in Solidarity; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO); 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA’S OUTLOOK CHANGED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Gru Plc holds 0.63% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 23.52M shares. Jp Marvel Investment Ltd stated it has 97,022 shares. Thomasville Financial Bank owns 284,012 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Co reported 0.49% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 22,609 are held by First Merchants Corporation. Country Club Trust Na reported 32,425 shares. Main Street Research Lc reported 9,520 shares. Moneta Gru Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 28,873 shares. Summit Securities Grp Inc Limited Liability Co reported 0.33% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). The Maryland-based Profund Llc has invested 0.17% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0.3% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Comml Bank Of America De reported 51.85 million shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt has 0.05% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 3,655 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada invested in 21.62 million shares or 0.43% of the stock. Jag Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 33,090 shares.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Coca-Cola: Solid Quarter, But I’m Not Chasing The Pop – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Coca-Cola Company: No Longer Your ‘Classic Coke’ Value Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, Kroger, Shopify And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $479.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 10,287 shares to 11,505 shares, valued at $668,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 328,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,768 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets (VEA) by 161,414 shares to 906,538 shares, valued at $37.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc Com (NYSE:CRM) by 7,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,402 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM).

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “9 Dividend Stocks to Buy to Suit Any Investing Style – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “1 Top Cannabis Stock You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade – Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Altria +1.4% after earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Altria Can Still Overcome Muted Expectations in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Altria, Apple, BP, EA, Enphase, FireEye, Gilead, Mastercard, P&G, 2U and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.