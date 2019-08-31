Coca Cola Co (KO) Share Value Rose While Ycg Has Cut Stake; New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Position In Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Was Upped

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 191,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 961,273 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.02M, up from 769,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.23. About 5.57 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q OTHER INCOME 56.8B RUPEES; 12/04/2018 – INDIA AGENCY QUESTIONED 2 EXECUTIVES OF NUPOWER IN ICICI MATTER; 25/03/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL (IPRU) – ACQUISITION; 05/04/2018 – ICICI BANK HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY COMMUNICATION FROM SFIO; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-ICICI Bank faces questions from key shareholders in Videocon loan case – Live Mint; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-‘Well-wishers’ paid off dues of India’s Credential Finance before Chanda Kochhar named ICICI Bank CEO – Economic Times; 12/04/2018 – SEBI SPOKESMAN DIDN’T IMMEDIATELY RESPOND TO QUERY ON ICICI; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-India cenbank’s probe in 2016 had flagged concerns about ICICI Bank’s dealings with Videocon – Economic Times; 25/05/2018 – ICICI- NOTICE ISSUED BASED ON INFO PUBLISHED BY BANK/MD & CEO TO QUERIES BY SEBI ON DEALINGS OF CO WITH VIDEOCON GROUP, BETWEEN VIDEOCON AND NUPOWER; 16/03/2018 – NEW DEAL: ICICI Home Finance Plans to Sell 2-Part INR Bond

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 33.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 50,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 100,107 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, down from 151,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. About 7.94M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – COMPANY IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 20/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Coca-Cola at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 20/03/2018 – Monster and Coca-Cola Announced Partnership in 2014 That Included Two Coca-Cola Nominees on Monster Board; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: EXPECT FULL YEAR EPS TO BE DRIVEN BY 2H; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS STARTING IN 2018 IT WILL ACCOUNT FOR FREIGHT COSTS IN COST OF GOODS SOLD, RATHER THAN AS PART OF PRICE/MIX; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers Coca-Cola Rating to ‘A+’ From ‘AA-‘; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc, which manages about $820.46M and $131.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 22,135 shares to 3,535 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 4.32M shares. Aristotle Cap Mgmt Limited Company invested in 9.60 million shares or 2.67% of the stock. 17,413 were accumulated by Evergreen Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. Seabridge Advsrs Lc holds 0.01% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 800 shares. Schaller Investment Gru reported 10,115 shares stake. Hartline owns 8,568 shares. Summit Secs Ltd Liability Co owns 38,493 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Kemnay Advisory Svcs accumulated 1,250 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt holds 0.06% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 40,657 shares. South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.18% or 176,776 shares. Strs Ohio reported 2.17M shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Catalyst Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 18,000 shares. Bowen Hanes Inc holds 63,145 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service owns 13,436 shares. Howland Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.2% or 52,479 shares.