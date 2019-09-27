Coca Cola Co (KO) Share Value Rose While Van Hulzen Asset Management Has Lifted Holding by $4.58 Million; As Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined, Hyman Charles D Decreased Its Position

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 598.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 91,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 106,927 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.45M, up from 15,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $54.03. About 4.27 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM AND JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN TO FORM CANADIAN JOINT VENTURE TO ACQUIRE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 16/03/2018 – Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO JAMES QUINCEY COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA; 02/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK 1Q LOSS 46M LIRAS, EST. LOSS 67.4M LIRAS; 06/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Worker at canning factory supplying Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Monster energy drinks is marched off premises after; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – WITHIN NEXT THREE YEARS, TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $250 MLN IN PAKISTAN HAS BEEN PLANNED

Hyman Charles D decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D sold 2,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 101,145 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.82 million, down from 103,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $5.19 during the last trading session, reaching $381.7. About 1.98M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – KLX: Boeing and KLX Have Agreed That Any Such Liability Would Be Borne by KLXE; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Intends to Purchase 10 Boeing 787-9 Jets Valued at $2.82 Billion at List Prices; 21/05/2018 – Boeing-Backed Startup Lands JetSuite for Electric Plane’s Debut; 16/03/2018 – BOEING – BOARD HAS ALSO APPROVED A ONE-TIME WAIVER OF ITS DIRECTOR RETIREMENT POLICY IN ORDER TO NOMINATE DUBERSTEIN FOR RE-ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Visits Boeing, Highlights New Funding for Manufacturing Lines; 19/04/2018 – U.S. FAA to order inspections of jet engines after Southwest blast; 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 3 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 26/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION PACT FOR GE AVIATION T700 EN; 14/03/2018 – Boeing has contributed 24 percent of the gain in the Dow Jones Industrial Average since December 2016; 09/05/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. exit from Iran deal puts pressure on European planemakers

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Hyman Charles D, which manages about $799.29 million and $958.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,245 shares to 98,494 shares, valued at $19.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,522 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50M and $457.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,335 shares to 38,259 shares, valued at $7.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 39,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,964 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

