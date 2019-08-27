Coca Cola Co (KO) Share Price Rose While Contravisory Investment Management Increased Position; Newtyn Management Has Upped Its Virtus Invt Partners (VRTS) Position by $7.42 Million

Newtyn Management Llc increased its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (VRTS) by 101.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc bought 76,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.74% . The hedge fund held 151,800 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.81 million, up from 75,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Virtus Invt Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $698.45M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $99.96. About 54,666 shares traded. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 17.76% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 27/04/2018 – Correct: Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Rev $129M; 08/05/2018 – Patriot National Receives Court Approval for Reorganization Plan; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distribution and Discloses Sources of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 27/03/2018 – Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF Goes Below 50D-MA; 30/05/2018 – Virtus Total Return Buys 1.4% Position in Rightmove; 13/03/2018 – Duff & Phelps Closed-End Funds Announce Dividends; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distribution; 25/05/2018 – Virtus Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Joint Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 08/03/2018 Virtus Investment Partners Introduces SMID Core Fund Managed by Kayne Anderson Rudnick; 31/05/2018 – Virtus Partners LLC Reduces Reconciliation Build Time by 85% with Duco Cube

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 386176.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 81,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 81,118 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 21 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $54.72. About 9.17M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway bought its stake in Coca-Cola in 1988 for $1.3 billion. At the end of 2017, the investment was worth $18.4 billion, a staggering gain of over 1300%. #AllThingsBuffett; 07/03/2018 – Something’s Brewing: Coca-Cola Plans Its First Alcoholic Drink; 07/03/2018 – news.com.au: Coca-Cola factory worker fired after `weeing into a tin’ on the job; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola attributes its strong first-quarter earnings to bold bets it has taken; 25/05/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Argentina: Coca-Cola is interested in blueberries from Tucuman; 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO JAMES QUINCEY COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $257.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 905 shares to 22,028 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

