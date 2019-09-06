Coca Cola Co (KO) Share Price Rose While Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Position by $1.28 Million; Tig Advisors Has Cut Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $13.66 Million as Share Price Rose

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 125,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 71,368 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.83 million, down from 196,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $139.36. About 2.02M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Media Networks Rev $6.14B; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SEES 4-DAY FORECAST OF $115M FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for Sky if Fox Deal Proceeds: Takeover Panel; 21/03/2018 – Disney Music Group Set To Release First 6 Remastered Star Wars Original Motion Picture Soundtracks On May 4; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against CEO Iger’s pay package; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 09/05/2018 – Good feeling, or bad feeling about young Han Solo? ‘Star Wars’ fans wait and see

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 59.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 27,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 18,897 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $886,000, down from 46,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.01. About 5.22M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 29/05/2018 – COCA COLA CO SAYS TO INVEST$1.2 BLN IN ARGENTINA FROM 2019 TO 2021; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Larry Tanenbaum, Junior Bridgeman to Form Venture to Acquire Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 16/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AGM APPROVES 0.787 LIRA/SHR GROSS CASH DIV; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to take its Indian brand ‘Thums Up’ to neighbouring markets – PTI in Economic Times; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Delivered 4.5% FX-neutral Rev Growth in 1Q; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO KATHY WALLER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM AND JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN TO FORM CANADIAN JOINT VENTURE TO ACQUIRE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO)

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.56 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 32.26 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

