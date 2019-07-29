Coca Cola Co (KO) Share Price Declined While Commerce Bank Cut Its Stake by $490,544; Korea Investment Holding in Equifax (EFX) Raised by $2.30 Million as Market Value Rose

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 46.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,460 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.28 million, up from 41,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $142.11. About 7,736 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 4.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS REPORT IDENTIFIES NO ADDITIONAL AFFECTED CONSUMERS; 19/03/2018 – Equifax to Meet with Investors in San Francisco; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – BEGOR JOINS EQUIFAX FROM WARBURG PINCUS; 24/04/2018 – Equifax Blends Consumer and Commercial Data to Deliver Substantial Small Business Risk Prediction; 18/04/2018 – Egan-Jones Proxy Services: Equifax Cybersecurity Issues ‘Demand a Stronger Response’ From Board; 14/03/2018 – SEC Says Ying Was Next In Line to Be Equifax CIO; 14/03/2018 – SEC SAYS FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE ENGAGED IN INSIDER TRADING; 16/04/2018 – ISS Says Five Equifax Directors Should Be Voted Out; 15/03/2018 – After Equifax Breach, Credit Freeze Provision Comes at a Price; 10/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Equifax now admits passport info was among stolen data in huge breach

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 10,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 574,499 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.92 million, down from 585,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $54.15. About 283,116 shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: EXPECT FULL YEAR EPS TO BE DRIVEN BY 2H; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad; 26/03/2018 – BTS Named a Top 20 Sales Training Company by Training Industry for Fifth Year in a Row; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA STILL SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS +8% TO +10%; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA: EVACUATING WORLD OF COCA-COLA ON POTENTIAL THREAT; 08/03/2018 – Restaurant Association recruits top Coca-Cola executive; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster L; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Announces Completion of Notes Offering and Closing of Credit Facility

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Com The holds 0.02% or 119,283 shares. Pictet Asset Limited accumulated 57,246 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Corporation reported 240,000 shares. Carlson Cap LP holds 165,450 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama reported 109,324 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Gateway Advisers Lc invested in 4,744 shares or 0% of the stock. Assetmark reported 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Proshare Advsrs Lc invested in 0.01% or 14,581 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 167,366 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 850,000 are owned by Senator Inv Group Lp. Pnc Group Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg Sa invested in 0% or 2,779 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 303,220 shares. Horizon Lc reported 1,837 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 16,259 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 11,108 shares to 36,400 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp Del (NYSE:OXY) by 55,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 867,308 shares, and cut its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advsr Lp stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 18,201 were reported by Altfest L J And. Northstar Grp Inc accumulated 36,859 shares. Columbia Asset reported 107,955 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Ltd Co has invested 0.35% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Arrowmark Colorado Holding Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 6,286 shares. Homrich Berg, Georgia-based fund reported 235,083 shares. Walter & Keenan Consulting Communications Mi Adv stated it has 48,088 shares. Fernwood Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.11% or 4,542 shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt owns 2.71M shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Capital City Trust Co Fl invested in 868,506 shares. Opus Ltd has 0.07% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Everence Mgmt Inc invested in 100,649 shares. Chickasaw Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.08% stake. Cordasco Fincl Network owns 0.05% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 1,034 shares.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,331 shares to 409,644 shares, valued at $30.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 13,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,594 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.