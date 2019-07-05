Coca Cola Co (KO) Share Price Declined While Capital City Trust Company Decreased Its Holding; Symantec (SYMC) Holding Held by Lonestar Capital Management Llc

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $25.02. About 8.12 million shares traded or 9.19% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 18/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 21/05/2018 – Pax8 Now Offering Symantec’s Complete Suite of Cloud Security Solutions with the Addition of Symantec Endpoint Protection Mob; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – INVESTIGATION IN CONNECTION WITH A FORMER EMPLOYEE’S CONCERNS REGARDING CO’S PUBLIC DISCLOSURES INCLUDE COMMENTARY ON HISTORICAL FINANCIAL RESULTS; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: AUDIT COMMITTEE STARTED INTERNAL PROBE; 14/05/2018 – Symantec just held a conference call that failed to answer the question on everybody’s mind; 15/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: INTELLECTUAL VENTURES I LLC v. SYMANTEC CORP. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1814 – 2018-03-15; 11/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Symantec Corporation (SYMC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PATENT- PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT,IN CONSIDERATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT,SYMANTEC TO SETTLE DISPUTES,DISMISS ACTIONS AGAINST CO WITH PREJUDICE; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees 1Q Rev $1.135B-$1.165B

Capital City Trust Company decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company sold 13,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 868,506 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.70 million, down from 882,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $52.04. About 4.08M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW COMMENTS ON COCA-COLA AGREEMENT IN EMAIL FROM EXCHANGE; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Latin America Unit Case Volume Up 1%; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS WORLD OF COCA-COLA ATTRACTION IS REOPENING; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola ends 125 teetotal years with a Japanese alcopop; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA TO REFRANCHISE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES; 29/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co.: @TheRealKYL3 Coca-Cola Georgia Peach combines the classic Coca-Cola taste with flavor sourced from peaches; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns to growth

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $394.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 567,190 shares to 433,438 shares, valued at $5.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 36,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,067 shares, and cut its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.47 million activity. Cappellanti-Wolf Amy L. also sold $422,327 worth of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.05% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). 412 were reported by Tarbox Family Office. Pnc Fincl Gru reported 144,221 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd reported 0.06% stake. 78,926 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insurance New York. Matrix Asset Advsrs Inc accumulated 0.89% or 226,499 shares. Parametric Assocs Lc holds 0.03% or 1.70 million shares. Victory Cap Mgmt stated it has 145,412 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 317,109 shares. Kentucky Retirement System has invested 0.06% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). American Century Cos holds 12,151 shares. Captrust reported 0% stake. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd has 1,511 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 48,606 shares. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 15,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64 billion for 20.98 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.